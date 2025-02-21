In a shocking turn of events on Thursday evening, Joseph Parker missed out on the opportunity to challenge Britain's Daniel Dubois for the IBF Heavyweight Championship after the reigning titleholder was declared medically unfit to fight by doctors. Instead, the New Zealander will meet highly-ranked Congolese heavyweight Martin Bakole.

Dubbed "the most avoided heavyweight in boxing", Bakole took the bout on 48 hours' notice and comes into the contest in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with a professional record of 21-1. Parker's recent record is similarly impressive, having gone 5-0 since being knocked out by Joe Joyce in 2022. With former middleweight world champion Andy Lee as his trainer, Parker has navigated himself back to the top of the division, with wins over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang.

In theory, Bakole is at a massive disadvantage after accepting the fight on just a few days' worth of notice. However, although he isn't the favourite, oddsmakers make the 33-year-old a live underdog in the contest.

The Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole Betting Odds are Surprisingly Close

Bakole hasn't lost since 2018 and is expected to put on a strong performance