Joseph Parker has shared his true feelings after his world heavyweight title bout with Daniel Dubois was cancelled on short notice. The former WBO Heavyweight Champion was due to challenge the Brit for his IBF portion of the heavyweight crown.

However, Dubois won't be defending his championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, after a late bout of illness ruled him out of the fight. The contest was set to be Dubois first since knocking out compatriot, Anthony Joshua, last September at Wembley Stadium.

Although he won't be competing for world honours this weekend, Parker will still be in action on the card, defending his WBO interim heavyweight title against highly-rated Congolese heavyweight, Martin Bakole. Parker had been due to be stripped of that title as soon as the bell rang for his fight with Dubois. Now that bout isn't happening, though, the WBO will continue to recognise the 33-year-old as their interim champ.