Highlights Joseph Parker has made his prediction for Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang.

The New Zealander has shared the ring with both heavyweights, defeating them both after 12 rounds of action.

Wilder vs Zhang is headlining the Queensberry vs Matchroom boxing card on the 1st of June.

Heavyweight destroyers Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang are set to go head-to-head on the 1st of June in what has been labelled a ‘must-win fight’ for both boxers. The pair are set to top the bill of what is an extremely exciting and highly anticipated Queensberry vs Matchroom card. Five of the best from each stable are set to battle it out on Saturday in Riyadh, a night of boxing which fans from the United Kingdom have been waiting for for a while.

It was only five years ago that Wilder ruled the heavyweight division. Known for his explosive right-hand power, the Bronze Bomber was the WBC king for 11 fights before his defeat to Tyson Fury. However, since the defeat to the Gypsy King, his stock has declined significantly. With just one win in his last four bouts, against an ageing Robert Helenius, and a defeat last time out to New Zealander Joseph Parker, Wilder is in need of a dominant victory over Zhang on Saturday night to re-ignite his chances of a fight with any of boxing’s top three.

Close

So, Wilder needs an impressive victory, but how about Zhang? The Chinese heavyweight is also relying on Saturday night to rejuvenate his career following his latest fight, which too was a defeat at the hands of Joseph Parker. Zhang has never fought for a heavyweight title and if he doesn’t put together a career-best performance on Saturday, his future looks like it could be spiralling into retirement. He needs to find the form of his victories against Joe Joyce if he is to overcome the Bronze Bomber.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Joseph Parker has beaten both Deontay Wilder & Zhilei Zhang in his last two fights.

Joseph Parker on Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang

Parker is backing Wilder to get the job done

Having beat them both, there is arguably no one better to give their insight on this weekend’s fight than Joseph Parker, and he has recently been speaking to iFL TV, giving his verdict on the heavyweight contest.

“You know what, I’m edging towards Deontay Wilder. I know Zhang is very powerful himself, and he’s dangerous for the first half of the fight. Both guys have a lot to prove, and they’re going to come to try and make a statement. Whoever wins will move on to bigger fights and whoever loses will move closer to retirement and probably fight lower profile fights. It’s a must-win fight for both men.”

Joseph Parker on his own future

Having lost to Joyce in the summer of 2022, Parker has slowly edged his way back into heavyweight contention himself. His last four wins have been impressive, so he and his team deserve an awful lot of credit for resurrecting his career. Currently ranked fifth in the heavyweight division with BoxRec and holding the WBO interim title, Parker has had his say on his own future as well.

Joseph Parker's professional boxing record (as of 28/05/24) 38 fights 35 wins 3 losses By knockout 23 1 By decision 12 2

“I would love the rematch with Joshua, but I’ll fight anyone. I’m just waiting for whatever is next and whatever they say I’ll do.”

Joseph Parker on Wilder & Zhang's Punch Power

Being in the position he is, Parker also has the answers to the fans' question on who hits harder. Both fighters are known for their power, especially Wilder, who has 42 knockouts to his name out of his 43 wins. Parker did manage to survive Wilder’s right hand in their bout, but was knocked down twice against Zhang, making his majority decision win that much more impressive. Parker shared his thoughts on who’s the stronger puncher with Through The Ropes.

Related 10 Greatest Heavyweight Boxers in the World Right Now (Ranked) Oleksandr Usyk is officially top of the Ring Magazine's heavyweight rankings, but who else joins him in the top 10?