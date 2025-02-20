Joseph Parker has reacted to the news that Daniel Dubois — his opponent for the huge, upcoming boxing event on Saturday, the 22nd of February — has withdrawn from their heavyweight contest due to illness, as well as the revelation that, within hours, organizers had drafted in a big-name, late-notice, replacement.

The Dubois vs Parker fight, which had the Brit's IBF heavyweight championship on the line, was a scintillating co-feature to the undisputed light heavyweight championship rematch between 175-pound bangers, Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, with it all due to take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Now, though, Parker instead fights Martin Bakole, who rose to fame with a thunderous knockout win on a Riyadh Season event in Los Angeles, last summer, when he finished the rising American star Jared Anderson. "He's a beast," Parker said of his new opponent.

Related Daniel Dubois Replacement Officially Announced For Joseph Parker Daniel Dubois’ replacement to fight Joseph Parker this weekend has already been announced.

Bakole drafted in to replace Daniel Dubois who was struck by illness