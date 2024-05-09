Highlights Joseph Parker has gone viral yet again in a hilarious lip-sync video to a popular scene from The Office.

The New Zealander has recently called out Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte with two epic videos.

The 32-year-old is in the form of his life after big wins over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang.

Joseph Parker has once again shown why he's the king of the internet with yet another hilarious and creative video that has gone viral on social media.

The New Zealander went viral last month for his attempt to convince Dillian Whyte to step back in the ring with him with a parody of the Take That hit 'Back For Good'.

He then took inspiration from Ed Sheeran's 2011 chart-topper 'Lego House' and mimed the lyrics in an attempt to convince Anthony Joshua to a rematch.

The clip includes Parker playing the guitar and painting while pretending to sing the song. There's also footage of his defeat to Joshua spliced into the video as the lyrics: "And it's so hard to say it, but I've been here before," play in the background.

Parker even took a swipe at 'AJ' for holding during the first fight as Sheeran sings: "Don't hold me down, I think my braces are breaking and it's more than I can take!". Elsewhere, shots of his wins over Wilder and Zhang are included to illustrate his return to the top of the pile.

The 32-year-old lost his WBO heavyweight title to Joshua back in 2018. After struggling to get his career back on track for several years following the defeat, he's found his feet again over the last year. He shocked the world with a win over Deontay Wilder in December and has since gone on to beat Zhilei Zhang earlier this year.

Joseph Parker's Video Parodying The Office Goes Viral

The New Zealander is truly one of a kind

In his latest trending video, Parker took inspiration from the UK's hit television series 'The Office.' The expertly crafted clip includes the heavyweight star playing the guitar while pretending to sing the song from the episode 'Training.'

David Brent - played by Ricky Gervais - performs 'Freelove Freeway' during an employee seminar. In Parker's version, he's surrounded by several members of his team in a hilarious parody of the original scene.

He captioned the video: "Team Parker office meeting discussing next fight options went really, really well!" The post was then accompanied by a few 'The Office' themed hashtags.

While the 32-year-old was seen recreating the famous scene, he never actually called anyone out, and judging from his caption, the New Zealander is itching to get back in the ring.

The Heavyweight Star is Still Waiting for an Opponent

It's doubtful that he'll face Anthony Joshua next

With His Excellency Turki Alalshikh and the rest of the Saudi boxing chiefs eyeing up a big event at Wembley in September, it looks as if Joshua is set to headline the potential card.

Joshua, 34, went on to discuss his potential next opponent, and it appears Parker is not in his plans, revealing: On June 1 in Saudi Arabia they've got the 5 vs 5 card. You've got Filip Hrgovic vs Daniel Dubois, and you've got Zhilei Zhang vs Deontay Wilder.

"So providing one of those looks good - the one who looks the best, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh said to me, 'I want you to fight [him].' What he says is, 'In the future I want people to look back at your record and say that you took on the best.'

"I said, 'Now you're speaking my language.' So out of that pool, I believe that's who I'm gonna be fighting, one of those. We're on the same page and he's on the same page as the fans as well. He's trying to deliver what the fans want, I know they want that big fight with Tyson Fury and he's working on it.

"But Fury's got his obligations with Oleksandr Usyk so I've gotta make sure I stay focused and disciplined, keep steamrolling through opponents so I can get closer and closer to having the opportunity of me vs Tyson Fury."