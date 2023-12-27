Highlights Despite losing to Joseph Parker, Deontay Wilder maintains an amicable relationship with him, with the American expressing respect and admiration for his recent opponent.

The New Zealander was victorious in Saudi Arabia, winning via unanimous decision after spending the majority of the fight schooling The Bronze Bomber.

Wilder acknowledged his defeat on social media, expressing gratitude for the love and support from his fans, and promised to continue his boxing career.

Despite Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker recently clashing in the ring on the 'Day of Reckoning' pay-per-view card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the former has recently confirmed in an interview with 78SPORTSTV that they are amicable with one another, even though the result did not go his way on the night.

We did see signs of this during their surprisingly respectful face-off before their fight, which ended in a fist bump and a smile between the pair, while for most boxers this would be an opportunity for mind games.

Deontay Wilder on his relationship with Joseph Parker

Speaking about his most recent opponent, Wilder said: “Parker said he ain’t never had a six-pack until he knew he was going to fight me.

“He texted me, people don’t know that Parker and I have a relationship, he texts me. He told me thank you for the opportunity for the fight, what a great fight, and I told him congratulations bro, I hope you enjoy the win with your family.”

“We never had no beef with each other, we knew each other before all of this stuff, he’s such a nice man, he’s such a nice person. If I would lose coming back to somebody, it would be him 10 times over, a thousand times over, because he’s just such a nice guy.”

Parker won the much anticipated fight via unanimous decision, schooling the American for the entirety of the bout, despite going in as the underdog. In fact, he even managed to seriously rock Wilder in round eight, with a stoppage very nearly taking place.

Truth be told, Parker dominated the fight, landing 35% of his total punches, while Wilder only landed 19% in response. Parker’s landed jabs, which reached 29, also exceeded Wilder’s total landed power punches (26).

The loss was not at all expected of Wilder, whose incredible career of professional wins dates back to 2008, having only ever lost to Tyson Fury in Nevada in 2020 and 2021 respectively. Although, Parker keeps a similar record, having won all the fights in his professional career apart from three; against Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua in 2018, which proved to be a rough year for him as an athlete, and then Joe Joyce in 2022.

Deontay Wilder's social media activity since Joseph Parker loss

Wilder took to social media to announce that there is more to come in his boxing career, despite rumours circling that he would soon retire. “This is not the end, and I will be back,” he declared.

He also graciously recognised his defeat on Instagram by saying: “We came out short tonight. My timing was off, and I didn’t throw my punches, I didn’t let my hands go like I was supposed to. Sometimes you get like that. But you live to see another fight. You live to see the moment. I’m still full of happiness, still full of joy, still full of smiles. Sorry if I let anyone down but we will be back though! That’s the thing about it. I thank you so much for the love and support I’ve got out here in Riyadh and from all my fans around the world. I appreciate you so much."