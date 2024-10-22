Chelsea youngster Josh Acheampong has been informed by Stamford Bridge brass – including manager Enzo Maresca – that he will not play for the club’s first team until he puts pen to paper on a new deal.

Acheampong, 18, has played just twice for the capital club’s senior side but is earmarked to be one of their future stars with Maresca previously singing his praises.

"I really like Josh. For me, potentially, he can be a top player, a top defender in the future.”

""With young players, I have a lot of experience and I like to moderate them a little bit because today young players can change very quickly." the Italian said – but the latest revelation could halt his progression from a fresh-faced teenager to a regular in senior proceedings.

Acheampong Chelsea Future in Limbo Amid Blues Demand

Youngster tied to club until summer of 2026

The youngster’s current deal with the west London-based outfit expires in June 2026 and, according to The Athletic, Chelsea have opened dialogue with him and his representatives over an extension to secure his long-term future. He has been told that, until he signs on the dotted line and extends his stay in west London, he will be forced to continue plying his trade in the academy ranks.

Nothing, yet at least, has been finalised and this could have damaging repercussions for his aspirations of lining up alongside the likes of Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo and the like in the near future.

Since being trusted by both Mauricio Pochettino and Maresca, he has enjoyed just two outings in the blue of Chelsea – a debut consisting of 27 minutes in the League Cup and a five-minute cameo in the Premier League.

A right-back by trade, London-born Acheampong can also play in the central defender berth thanks to his positional versatility – and was, thanks to Reece James’ perennial injury woes and Malo Gusto’s mixed bag of form, their third-choice option on the right-hand side of defence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Acheampong signed his first professional deal at Chelsea on January 3 2024.

According to The Independent, the defender has no shortage of potential suitors – with Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid among those interested in his services following Dani Carvajal's anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Premier League trio Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also reported to be keen admirers. That said, The Athletic report that Chelsea ‘remain optimistic’ about the situation and are in no rush to let the youngster leave.