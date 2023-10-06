Highlights Josh Allen's performance on the field has proven he's a great player, leading the Buffalo Bills to the playoffs multiple times in his six-year career.

Allen's off-field actions show that he is more than just a quarterback, as he actively engages with fans and makes a positive impact in his community.

Allen's teammates, including Von Miller, trust and admire him not only for his skills on the field but also for his reliability and willingness to help them off the field.

Josh Allen is now in his sixth year in the NFL. He has shown how great of a player he is on the field, taking the Buffalo Bills to the playoffs in four of those six years. It's obvious to the naked eye that Allen is a terrific performer on the gridiron and Bills fans adore him for it.

But he's a lot more than that. Not only is he a great quarterback and leader on the field, he is just as good a person off the field according to teammates like veteran linebacker Von Miller.

More Than Just A Quarterback

There are tons of stories out there on why Allen is a stand-up guy, and it would be easy to believe that it was all for show. But Miller confirms Allen actually is just that good of a guy. Countless stories have gone around about how much Allen does for his community. You can even see it at games.

More often than not he'll take time out of whatever he is doing, whether it's warming up, or heading to the tunnel after the game, to chat with fans and make someone's day. Last year in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Allen stopped on his way to the locker room after the game and decided to make a kids' day better than he probably ever expected it could be just by stopping to take a photo.

Like all his other teammates, Miller knows first hand how great of a guy Allen is.

Allen Will Always Pick Up The Phone

Not only does Allen go the extra mile for his fans and community, it holds true with his teammates as well. Miller knows better than anyone else. He says no matter what time it is, you can always count on Allen to pick up the phone and offer some help. Miller mentioned how when the sun pump broke in his house, Allen didn't hesitate to offer him a place to stay. Read Miller's full quote below:

I think, you know, he's he's special on the football field, but he's special on the football field. Like, I could call him, I could call him right now. Like, no matter what time it is, and it might ring once it might rain twice, but he's always gonna pick up. I called him one time right before the season started to see if the golf course is open. And it was probably like eight o'clock in the morning and boom, he was still in the bed and he woke up. He told me that the golf course was closed after 12 and he went back to sleep man. You know, the other day it's probably like two weeks ago and the sun pump had ruptured in my house and it's probably 930 at night, 10 o'clock at night call Josh Allen say I need a place to stay and he said come on over. He's a great person. And you know, he's a great person on the football field too. He doesn't live double lives, who you see on the football field is who he is off the football field.

The All-Around Guy

It's no secret how great of a person Allen is now. The trust he has built with his teammates fully translates over to the football field. He is seen as their trusted leader, and it shows.

Now in his sixth season as the Bills' leader, the trust his teammates have for him will only grow deeper and deeper. Since their Week 1 loss to the New York Jets, Allen has been nearly unstoppable. In Weeks 2 to 4, he threw for 812 yards, eight touchdowns, and only one interception.

In their Week 4 win against the Miami Dolphins, Allen posted a perfect passer rating of 158.3. His NFL success is no surprise. His teammates trust him because of the great player and leader he is on the field, but the fact that he's so generous off of it is what makes this Bills team so tight-knit and together.

Season Pass Yds Pass TDs INTs Comp Pct Yds/Att 2018 2,074 10 12 52.8 6.5 2019 3,089 20 9 58.8 6.7 2020 4,544 37 10 69.2 8.5 2021 4,407 36 15 63.3 6.9 2022 4,283 35 14 63.3 7.6 2023 (Thru 4 Games) 1,048 9 4 74.8 7.8

