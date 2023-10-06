Highlights Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have formed an incredible connection on the field, rivaling the best QB-WR duos in the NFL for a few years now.

Diggs' time with the Buffalo Bills has transformed his career, consistently eclipsing 1,000 yards each season and surpassing what he did with the Minnesota Vikings.

The duo's chemistry and friendship off the field have contributed to their success, with Allen trusting and believing in Diggs and their bond contributing to the team's tight-knit camaraderie.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are a perfect match for each other. The second the two players suited up in the same uniform they were in unison. Both players only have positive things to say about one another.

The Buffalo Bills' pair believe they have a connection that is greater than most—and they still have more room to improve. The two players have not only excelled on the field together, but over the years they have also gotten to know each other better as men as their off-the-field friendship has blossomed.

Building An Elite Connection

In the duo's 53 games together, they have connected 369 times for 33 touchdowns and 4,588 total yards. You can already put them down as one of the best quarterback-receiver duos to ever do it, and they aren't anywhere close to being done yet. Four years into their marriage, not many combos even come close.

It shows how quickly Diggs and Allen started to connect offensively that Diggs led the league in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) in his first year in Buffalo. During his time in Minnesota, Diggs reached the 1,000-yard mark just twice in his five years.

He eclipsed that in each of his three years with Buffalo. In Diggs' first three seasons with the Bills he recorded 100+ receptions, 1,200+ yards, and 8+ touchdowns. Not only are Diggs and Allen great individual players, but together they've created a symbiotic relationship whereby they help each other improve week in and week out.

Match Made In Heaven

2023 has been no different from years past. Diggs and Allen have already combined for almost 400 yards and four touchdowns through the first month of the campaign. At critical junctures, the two count on one another to make something happen.

Diggs refers to their bond as "a cheeky connection" and talks about how he has enjoyed getting to know Allen better over the years.

Practice sounds kinda like cliche, but more so the consistency of it and, you know, getting to know a guy. I've been in Buffalo for a couple of years now, and getting to know him and you know, more like his personality, and so you grow as you go and throughout seasons, every season is different. You got to adjust. And it's just, it's been fun. You know, this year, we're starting off how we want to start off, you know, but we can be better in a lot of areas. So it's that constant chase for perfection.

The two have faith in each other, but Allen still thinks they can get even better.

Yeah, it's awesome. You know, on the field, I feel like we're still continuing to get better. And he's playing at such a high level right now. I got so much trust and so much faith in him. You know, on game days, he brings a lot of juice to our offense, you know, and then off the field, obviously, we're really good friends and gotten to do quite a few things together. You know, we're on the Sports Illustrated issue. It's pretty cool. But as you can tell, like our team is very tight with each other, our locker room's awesome. We have a lot of fun. And, you know, we just love being around each other. And I don't think you get that in every locker room. But us being in Buffalo, it's a it's a pretty small town in the States and there's not a whole lot to do. But we spend a lot of time with each other you know off the field and I think that helps us on the field as well.

Small Town Benefits

The fact that Buffalo is a smaller town allows them to spend more time together, which only increases their bond both on and off the field. Diggs and Allen have gotten to know one another more and more as the years have passed. Now, in his fourth season with the Bills, Diggs is still growing and playing as well as any receiver in football.

2023 - Thru Week 4 Stefon Diggs Tyreek Hill Justin Jefferson Keenan Allen Receptions 31 28 33 35 Yards 399 470 543 434 Longest Catch 55 58 52 42 Average/Catch 12.9 16.8 16.5 12.4 Touchdowns 4 4 3 3

After an abysmal Week 1, Diggs still ranks alongside the top receivers through the first month of the season. It shows the strides Allen and Diggs have made over the last three weeks. During that span, they have been nearly unstoppable and arguably the best QB-WR duo in football.

They've gone 3-0 over that span, scoring an average of 41 points per game. This tight-knit Bills group is on a roll, and the connection between Allen and Diggs is what sets the tone for the entire team. Look for this duo to keep improving as they continue to strengthen their relationship on and off the field.

