Josh Allen could be set for a very different role with the Buffalo Bills this season following comments made by head coach Sean McDermott.

Josh Allen entered last year as many people’s favourite to win the league’s MVP award, and with good reason, The Buffalo Bills were considered by many to be the best team in the league and the favourites to win the Super Bowl, and when a quarterback is an integral part of leading their team to success, they tend to get the award handed to them.

However, the award would find itself in the hands of Patrick Mahomes after he led the Kansas City Chiefs to the #1 seed in the AFC whilst leading the league in yards and touchdowns, but it wasn’t through a lack of trying on Allen’s part, as he ranked 7th in terms of passing yards and joint-2nd in touchdowns (via Pro Football Reference).

When it comes to Allen though, he is far more than just an arm, as he also possesses an incredible ability with his legs to break away and make plays, as demonstrated with his 762 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns last season. But according to head coach Sean McDermott though, that might well be a thing of the past.

Josh Allen set to tone things down for the Bills in 2023?

Though it has been successful and managed to get the Bills to this level of competitiveness in the league, speaking at this weekend’s owners meeting (via Yahoo), McDermott pointed out that the way that Allen plays is not very sustainable, and that they might be set to tweak a few things by the time the start of the season rolls around:

I don’t think that’s a healthy way to play QB in this league and it’s undefeated that things are going to happen when you play that style, brand of football.

We have to get that adjusted and it’s never going to go completely away, but it has to get where it’s workable. He’s one of the best in the league and I don’t want to take his personality away from him . . . but there needs to be an adjustment in that style of play.

Buffalo Bills need to get the balance right with Josh Allen

This is a very bold move for the Bills to be making, especially as his legs are one of the best parts of his game, and whilst he has become more accurate as a passer, it would be something of a waste to keep him standing still in the pocket for the whole game.

But at least that way he would be protected from some of the hits that could come his way every single game, they would just need to make sure that the running backs and offensive line are up to scratch so that they don’t fall off too much of a cliff when you take him out of the equation.