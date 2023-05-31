Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been shredded online for his performance during the team’s OTA sessions.

Josh Allen has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks that the game has to offer right now. After something of a rough start to life in the NFL, once he hit his third year in the league, he took his game to a whole new level, and as a result, brought the Buffalo Bills to a level of relevance and competitiveness that they haven’t seen since they went to four straight Super Bowls in the early 1990s.

Indeed, heading into last season he was the lead MVP candidate for most people around the league and the Bills were many people’s favourites, something you wouldn’t be surprised to hear people say again when it comes to their predictions for the 2023 season.

Although if the Bills have to resort to the kind of things that they’ve been using in OTAs, then you imagine they’re going to be in a lot of trouble.

Josh Allen trying (and failing) to show off his defensive skills

NFL teams are currently going through OTAs, the sort of ‘warm up’ stage to preseason activities such as mini camp, training camp and then the eventual preseason games, so things aren’t as serious as they will be later in the summer, but there is still work to be done.

And for Allen, that meant helping out in any way that he can, which in this case meant he had to play defensive back for a few snaps, something that the social media team seemed keen to show off to their fans.

Video: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen plays CB during team OTAs:

What was something light-hearted quickly turned into a stick to beat Allen with as fans of other teams started to comment about his lack of skills:

In fairness, Allen isn’t a DB and hasn’t played it in either his professional or college life, so he was never exactly going to turn into a prime Deion Sanders in the blink of an eye and this probably wasn’t a serious drill if they’ve needed to bring in Allen to help.

But it’s still good to see players in an unnatural environment every now and again, just because it shows that whilst they might be prime athletes, it’s not easy to just switch from one position to another and really makes you respect those that play the positions a little bit more.