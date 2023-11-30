Highlights Josh Allen's inability to win an overtime game is a recurring problem for the Buffalo Bills and has haunted him throughout his career.

Despite a mediocre 6-6 record, the Bills have played well overall this season, but their struggles in close games have prevented them from pulling off wins.

With a tough schedule ahead, including matchups against the Chiefs and Cowboys, the Bills' chances of making the NFL Playoffs are slim.

The Buffalo Bills enter their bye week coming off a devastating overtime loss in Week 12 to the Philadelphia Eagles, squandering a double-digit lead in the second half to allow Philly kicker Jake Elliot to hit an incredible 59-yard field goal to send the game into overtime.

Buffalo got the first possession in the extra frame and had the perfect opportunity to put the game away. Facing 3rd & 6, the Bills were right outside the red zone on the Eagles' 22-yard line. Quarterback Josh Allen had Gabe Davis wide open in the end zone, but they had some miscommunication, which led to an incomplete pass, one that will haunt them both for a while. Buffalo ultimately settled for a field goal.

On the Eagles' ensuing possession, the Philadelphia offense quickly drove the ball down the field, and quarterback Jalen Hurts ended the game with a 12-yard TD run for the win, dropping the Bills to 6-6 for the season.

Unfortunately for Allen, he's no stranger to heartbreaking overtime losses.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has yet to win an NFL game in OT

Allen has accomplished a lot in the NFL since Buffalo took him with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but winning an overtime battle does not make the list.

So close yet so far has been the theme for this quarterback and for the Bills as a whole. With the loss to the Eagles, Allen is now 0-6 when he has to play extra minutes. That’s right. Allen has yet to win an overtime game in the six-plus years he's been in the NFL.

The overtime curse began in the postseason following the 2019 campaign when the Bills faced the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round. They held a 16-0 lead early in the third quarter but blew it.

Allen finished with 264 passing yards, 92 rushing yards, and 16 receiving yards with a TD reception that day, making him just the third player since 1975 with 250+ passing yards, 40+ rushing yards, and 15+ receiving yards in a single game. But it ultimately didn't matter in the 22-19 loss.

In 2021, Allen and the Bills found themselves in overtime during the regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Buffalo's offense went three-and-out on their first OT drive, and Bucs QB Tom Brady did what Brady did and led his team to the game-winning touchdown.

The Bills were back in overtime later that season when they took on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round. But no one could really blame Allen or the offense for that one, as KC scored six on the first drive in extra minutes.

Josh Allen had a chance to end the overtime losing streak against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2022 regular season. But that game ended with an ill-advised throw from Allen, which Patrick Peterson picked off in the end zone to give the Vikings the 33-30 win.

That brings us to 2023. To open the year, the Bills visited the New York Jets, the game in which Aaron Rodgers went down after just four plays.

Tied 16-16, Buffalo went three-and-out to start the extra period and was forced to punt. Xavier Gipson fielded the kick, found the sideline, and after a few jukes, the rookie took it 65 yards to the house to give Gang Green a 22-16 victory.

And then, of course, there was Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

How good are the 6-6 Bills?

Here's the thing about the Bills: despite a mediocre 6-6 record, they've played well this season for the most part. Nearly every win they've gotten has been by a large margin, but it’s the close ones that they can't seem to pull off.

The injuries aren’t helping. Linebacker Matt Milano and cornerback Tre’Davious White have both been on injured reserve, which has clearly affected the defense. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott doesn't think Milano (knee/leg) will be back this season, and White, who's been on IR since October, is definitely out for the year with a torn Achilles.

Allen is a great quarterback but not necessarily a clutch quarterback. Allen also has 13 interceptions on the season so far, tied for the league lead, and had a big one against Philly in the fourth quarter, which led to an Eagles touchdown.

To put this in perspective, Josh Allen has one more interception than the New England Patriots' Mac Jones, and the Pats are 2-9. So there's that.

It's put up or shut up time for Buffalo

Buffalo's back is officially against the wall, and Allen & Co. have one of the most demanding remaining schedules in the league ahead of them. After the much-needed bye in Week 13, the Bills square off with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, and it doesn’t get much easier from there.

After the showdown in Arrowhead with KC, the Bills head to Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys, who are undefeated at home this season. The following two are a bit easier against the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots, but the Bills then close the regular season against the current AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins. Honestly, it’s hard to fathom the Bills making the playoffs with that schedule.

Currently, the Bills hold the No. 10 slot in the AFC and have just an 18.7% chance of seeing the postseason for the fifth straight season.

They should seemingly beat the Patriots in Week 17, but that's no guarantee, as the Pats won the first matchup in Week 7, one of just two wins for Bill Belichick this year. Outside of New England, every other opponent the Bills face the rest of the way could easily hand them a loss.

Buffalo has the week off to prepare for this challenging closing stretch. And Allen has to be hoping one of the Bills' five remaining games doesn't go to overtime.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.