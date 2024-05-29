Highlights The Bills suffered losses at the wide receiver position this offseason, with both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis departing.

To help address that problem, Buffalo drafted Keon Coleman, a dynamic wide receiver out of Florida State.

Coleman has seen a warm welcome so far in Buffalo, and his quarterback, Josh Allen, is impressed.

The Buffalo Bills have seen a lot of changes throughout this offseason.

A large portion of that has come at the wide receiver position. Earlier this spring, the Bills made a trade, sending Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Buffalo also lost their second-best receiver, Gabe Davis, who left for the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

With that in mind, essentially everyone in the football world knew the Bills were going to need to grab a young, talented wide receiver during the draft, since they did little to supplement the position in free agency. Buffalo would go on to do just that, drafting Keon Coleman with the first selection in the second round.

Buffalo made the pick after trading down twice, meaning they had clearly identified the guy they wanted and knew exactly where they could get him. Bills quarterback Josh Allen got a chance to speak with Doug Farrar of USA Today, and he mentioned that the rookie has already endeared himself not just to Bills Mafia, but to his teammates too:

I think my first impressions are that he loves football. And that's the No. 1 thing. Guys who love football and do things the right way typically play a long time in this league. He's definitely got the makeup and the mind set.

Allen's excitement about his new young receiver should engender confidence across Bills Mafia. Buffalo badly needs help at the position, especially after their losses this offseason. If Coleman can develop into a true first option for the Bills, it would be huge for the team in 2024 and beyond.

Keon Coleman's Development is Vital to Bills' Offense

If Coleman can become a true first option at receiver, the Bills offense will be very scary

Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Coleman spent three years playing in college, playing his first two seasons at Michigan State. His 2022 season as a Spartan would be arguably the best of his collegiate career, as Coleman played in all 12 games, and finished just two yards shy of 800 receiving yards on the year.

He then transferred to Florida State for the 2023 season, where his big-play ability flourished, and he picked up an impressive 13.2 yards per reception, en route to an 11-touchdown season.

Keon Coleman's Collegiate Career Stat Category 2021 2022 2023 Games 10 12 12 Receptions 7 58 50 Receiving Yards 50 798 658 Yards per Reception 7.1 13.8 13.2 Touchdowns 1 7 11

Coleman has the ideal build for an X receiver, standing tall and powerful at 6'3" and weighing in at 213 lbs. Despite his large stature, he has rather surprising explosiveness, and is a very good athlete. He can make things happen after the catch, with his speed and size making him a tough tackle for any defender. Allen gushed about those physical gifts:

Physically, he's a big guy that can move and drop his hips and he can turn and catch a back-shoulder ball. So the physical attributes are there, it'll be fun to play with that.

Finally, Coleman has tremendous ball skills, and he could be the best in the entire 2024 receiving class when it comes to high-pointing the ball. However, the mental aspects of his game, specifically his ability to pick up the playbook faster than others, have also stuckto Allen and company at OTAs:

He's learning the playbook at an accelerated rate, we're kind of throwing him into the fire right now in OTAs, and kind of forcing his hand there, which is good to see. But he's handling it in stride.

Coleman could sharpen a couple of things up, though. Although he's explosive, Coleman lacks top-end speed to truly gain separation from cornerbacks. As a result of this, he had to rely a bit more on his ability to make contested catches, which he might not come down with as often at the NFL level. Coleman could also improve his route-running, as most of his routes in college were rather simple, with little variation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Buffalo Bills currently have zero receivers that were with the team before 2022. In fact, the only wide receiver still on Buffalo's roster for the 2024 season that caught a pass for the Bills last year was slot man Khalil Shakir. Talk about a makeover.

Regardless, Josh Allen and the rest of the franchise have a lot of reasons to be excited about their rookie wide receiver. Coleman is a dynamic threat who, as Allen alludes to, truly seems to love the game. If he can develop into a true first option, it could really elevate the Bills' offense as a whole.

Source: Doug Farrar

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.