Josh Allen can make any play on the football field, but his tendency for turnovers and bad decisions has hurt the Buffalo Bills.

Allen's performances have been a roller coaster of highs and lows, with impressive games against the likes of the Miami Dolphins and disappointing games against underdogs like New York Jets.

The Bills are trying to temper Allen's risk-taking tendencies by providing him with additional support, but ultimately their season depends on his ability to find a balance between playing with precision and using his unique abilities.

When it comes to ranking NFL quarterbacks, Josh Allen's highlights place him neck and neck with Patrick Mahomes. The 6′ 5″, 240-pound wrecking ball with a howitzer for an arm can make any play on a football field. His ability to turn plays from “No, no, no" to "YES!” provides some of the most electric action you’ll see every Sunday.

However, the flip side to Allen’s awe-inspiring talents: turnovers, bad decisions, and his tendency to try to run over multiple defenders have sometimes landed the Buffalo Bills in hot water. The former Wyoming Cowboy has become the NFL's Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. After Week 7's ugly display and Week 8's masterclass on TNF, the whirlwind nature of his performances continues. Here’s the roller coaster ride of Josh Allen and how it affects the Buffalo Bills' chances moving forward.

The Highs And Lows Of 2023 Josh Allen

Through seven games, the Bills record stands at 4-3 with painfully inexplicable losses to the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New England Patriots. In those three losses, Allen tallied five interceptions compared to just two turnovers in their four wins. His passer rating goes from 112.4 in wins and plummets to 84.9 in losses.

His display against the Jets versus the performance he put forth against the Miami Dolphins perfectly illustrated the contrast between destroyer of world highs and catastrophic lows. Against Miami, he logged four passing touchdowns, tacking on another rushing while notching a perfect passer rating of 158.3. He surgically picked apart Miami while peppering his favorite target in Stephon Diggs. Incredibly, Allen felt there was still meat on the bone despite the offensive dominance.

New York Woes

However, in the Big Apple, Allen flailed wildly, throwing confounding picks that a QB of his standing should never even consider. Obviously, the Jets field a much more stout defense than the Dolphins. Nevertheless, against the Jets without Aaron Rodgers, the Bills didn’t need Superman Allen—they could have won with Clark Kent. In that game, the Bills’ defense buried Zach Wilson.

All Allen needed to do was carefully guide the ship to port on its own power. Instead, he tried to pick up the ship and throw it into the harbor. After the loss, Allen took responsibility for forcing balls into windows that weren’t there. He also seemed to be aware of the uneven pattern of his play.

It’s sort of like watching Spider-Man come to terms with the fact that with great power comes with great responsibility. For their part, the Bills have even tried to temper Allen’s most YOLO tendencies by drafting a potential security blanket in Dalton Kincaid and signing running backs Damien Harris and Latavius Murray. Anything to temper Allen’s innate nature of putting everything on his broad shoulders.

Calm Vs. Chaos

Nate Tice of the Athletic dubbed Josh Allen “Professor Chaos,” thanks to the QB's tendency to black out and try utterly insane trick shots. Dance in front of an oncoming rusher for two seconds before sprinting right and unleashing a 40-yard frozen rope on the run to a receiver in double coverage? Sure, why not? That unique ability to salvage what should be a 10-yard sack and turn it into a 40-yard gain gives the Bills their incredible Super Bowl ceiling.

Unfortunately, that same mindset of “I can make literally every play” can also turn disastrous. There’s no reason why Allen should try to hurdle two defenders in the first quarter of a tied game on 2nd and 7, five yards away from the chains.

The miniature Mr. Hyde on Allen’s shoulder that gives him the confidence to make the throws nearly no one else can make also urges him to run over five guys simultaneously. It sounds like Allen himself is struggling to find a happy medium between calm precision and Tarzan:

I’ve been trying to find a zone where I get myself into throughout the game to try to stay as low as possible, because I feel like I perform better that way. If I could limit myself and my energy and my heart rate, I felt like I could maybe think a little bit more. But, who knows, maybe I need to think a little bit less and play football. Maybe I’ve got to be more upbeat and be a voice a little bit more loud — let my emotions show a little more.

Batman or Bruce Wayne?

Sadly, after the Bills two lost All-Pros in linebacker Matt Milano and cornerback Tre'Davious White for the season, they might need their superhero quarterback to put on his cape more often. Against the Patriots, the absence of those two foundational pieces became painfully apparent. Going into the contest, New England averaged just a hair over 11 points a game, while Mac Jones’ passer rating hovered around a putrid 67.9. Against the Bills, the Patriots put up nearly 30 and Jones looked like Mahomes with his 126.7 rating.

When it comes to the debate of Batman vs. Bruce Wayne, Buffalo No. 1 receiver Stefon Diggs prefers Mr. Wayne:

I’d rather him staying where he is, like standing in a little like area of execution and kind of like not getting too high or getting too low. I’d rather him being locked in and playing at a high level than getting too high at one point and then being too low. So, him avoiding riding a rollercoaster is hard as a QB, because there are so many ups and downs that happen throughout a game. But I appreciate his onus on taking it upon himself to really take those steps forward.

Ultimately, the Bills’ season rides on Allen’s ability to corral his inner Mr. Hyde and let the good Dr. Jekyll pick defenses apart using his mind. Of course, there will always be certain times when he needs to unleash the beast. Choosing those moments wisely will likely decide the fate of Buffalo’s season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

