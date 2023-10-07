Highlights Josh Allen praised teammate James Cook for improving the Bills' offense, which is now more versatile and balanced.

Cook's breakout game in Week 2 showcased his dynamism, adding another dimension to the team's attack and earning Allen's appreciation.

Cook's explosiveness and ability to read the defense have made him a key threat, taking pressure off Allen and the passing offense.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has identified running back James Cook as the catalyst for turning the 2023 Bills offense into the most balanced offensive attack the sixth-year quarterback has ever been a part of in the NFL.

Considering the overall ineffectiveness of the team's running game last season, it's easy to understand why Allen would be among the very first to celebrate improvement in that area.

Lack Of Running Game Put Extra Weight On Allen's Shoulders

For the most part the Bills have experienced a lot of frustration running the ball over the last few years as the attack relied heavily on Allen to move the ball and put up points. They have not had a 1,000-yard rusher since LeSean McCoy in 2017, but the team's running game did improve in 2022, and that was due in part to the versatility of Cook.

The 2022-second round draft pick proved to be an explosive weapon for the Bills, and, behind Devin Singletary, rushed for 507 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie, along with 180 yards and a score as a receiver. With a mark of 5.7 yards per carry, the young RB looked like a diamond in the rough. Following Singletary’s move to the Houston Texans, a rapidly improving Cook was widely expected to begin transforming the starting RB role for the Bills.

Cook Delivering Strong Early Returns

So far in 2023, Cook has been delivering on that promise. In a breakout game against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 17, he racked up 123 yards on 17 carries, notching his first career 100-yard game.

His dynamism added another dimension to the attack, as the defense was forced to defend the run and keep more defenders in the box, thereby opening up more for the passing attack. The effect on the team has not been lost on Allen:

It's the most versatile and balanced offense I've been on. You know, having James having a little bit of a breakout now and obviously, we knew what he was capable of, but him going out there and proving it. Adding Latavius and Damien Harris, they've been two great additions to that running back room.

2023 Week Yards Attempts TDs YPC Week 1 46 12 0 3.8 Week 2 123 17 0 7.2 Week 3 15 98 0 6.5 Week 4 12 29 1 2.4

Beware The Bills' Balanced Attack

So far this season the Bills have continued to get production from their trio of running backs, which has forced teams to respect Buffalo’s running game for the first time in a long while. Cook has been the key to that success with his big play potential. He is not afraid to do be the bell cow either, having amassed at least 10 rushing attempts every game this season.

Cooks’ explosiveness and agility can be difficult for opposing teams to defend, as he also has the ability to shift up a gear in terms of speed, which can make it difficult to close him down once he really gets a head of steam. He has also become a lot better at reading the situation and using his vision to take what the defense gives him.

With the addition of a more versatile running game, a lot of the pressure is taken off Allen and the team’s passing offense. The Bills can now lean on the run game powered by Cook when the situation calls for it, meaning the defense must keep some of their attention on the ground game instead of simply dropping everyone back in coverage to stop Allen and teeing off in the pass rush.

