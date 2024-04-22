Highlights The Bills roster underwent significant changes due to salary cap constraints, including the loss of key players like Diggs.

Allen emphasizes the importance of leadership as a franchise quarterback, aiming to push the Bills past the Chiefs.

The Bills offense saw improvement under Joe Brady, with emphasis shifting to players like Kincaid, Shakir, and Cook.

Up against the salary cap, the Buffalo Bills lost several players to free agency this offseason and traded stalwart receiver Stefon Diggs. Quarterback Josh Allen, the team's most important player, is still around and looking forward to a larger leadership role with many of the squad's vets getting moved on this spring.

Allen recently told reporters:

A franchise quarterback, guys that get to their second contract ... you're not getting paid just to be the quarterback. You're getting paid to be the best leader that you can be; the best quarterback obviously comes with that.

Diggs wasn't the only key wide receiver to leave the Bills this offseason. Gabriel Davis signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the team also lost starting center Mitch Morse. On the defensive side of the ball, the Bills lost veteran leaders in Leonard Floyd, Tyrel Dodson, Tre'Davious White, Micah Hyde (maybe), and Jordan Poyer.

Allen Will Try to Push the Bills Past the Chiefs This Year

Buffalo has had problems taking the next step

The next big step in Allen's career will be defeating the Kansas City Chiefs and getting the Bills over the hump and into the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and his team have knocked Buffalo out of the playoffs in three of the last four seasons.

Allen and the rest of the Buffalo offense improved after Joe Brady took over offensive coordinator duties in the middle of last season. Interestingly, Brady limited Diggs' role within the offense and the ball went to tight end Dalton Kincaid, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, and running back James Cook more often. All three of those players remain on the roster.

2023 Receiving Stats/Game Pre vs. Post-Joe Brady Week 1-10 (Dorsey) Week 11-18 (Brady) Player Tgt. Rec. Yds. Tgt. Rec. Yds. Khalil Shakir 2.1 1.9 24.8 3.4 2.9 51.9 Dalton Kincaid 5.7 5 43.3 5.7 4 40.4 James Cook 2.8 2.4 22.2 3.7 2.9 31.9 Stefon Diggs 10.2 7.3 86.8 8.3 4.5 38

In addition to Kincaid, Shakir, and Cook, the Bills brought in some reinforcements via free agency. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel, formerly of the Washington Commanders, inked a three-year, $24 million deal. The team also signed tackle La'El Collins and big-bodied wideout Mack Hollins.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Khalil Shakir was a slot specialist in 2023, earning the highest percentage of his targets from the slot (89.3), finishing 10th in slot receptions (43), 2nd in slot reception % (86), and 4th in slot receiving yards (628).

The Bills will also look to improve their offense through the NFL Draft, where they have 10 selections. Buffalo's first pick is the 28th overall, and they are rumored to be interested in taking a wide receiver.

The team could also try to package picks to trade up in the draft and get one of the truly elite WR prospects in this deep class. However, in GIVEMESPORT's latest mock draft, we project Buffalo to stay right where they are at No. 28 and select Texas wideout Adonai Mitchell, GMS' fourth-ranked WR prospect.

