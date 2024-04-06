Highlights Josh Allen lost his top receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis this offseason.

Allen still has talented options like Dalton Kincaid and Khalil Shakir for the upcoming season.

The Bills have strong draft capital for the 2024 NFL Draft to potentially fill the gap left by Diggs.

Josh Allen was one of five quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Of those five quarterbacks, Allen and Lamar Jackson were the only players whose teams properly built their franchises around them. As a result, they have become two of the league's best quarterbacks.

After his first two seasons in the league, the Buffalo Bills decided to get Allen a top-flight receiver to throw to. That receiver was Stefon Diggs, who came over in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

The duo took off, and the Bills became one of the best teams in the league throughout the duo's reign. But the partnership officially came to an end on Wednesday when Diggs's was traded to the Houston Texans. The move must certainly be jarring to Allen, who has seen several key pieces leave the Bills this offseason.

Josh Allen Has Lost a Lot of Firepower This Offseason

His WR1 and WR2 are now on different teams

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Chances are, these moves were something Josh Allen knew was a potential reality. Over the last few seasons, Diggs has often shown his discontent with the team. The receiver even took a veiled shot at his ex-QB on Tuesday night. Diggs responded to a tweet about Josh Allen not needing a top-flight receiver by simply writing, "You sure?"

There is no doubt that the two players worked well as a team. In his 66 games with Allen, Diggs caught 445 balls for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns. Diggs made the Pro Bowl in each of his four years with the Bills, and Allen was named a Pro Bowler in 2020 and 2022.

Diggs wasn't Allen's only receiver loss this offseason. Gabriel Davis, the team's second wideout, signed a big deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Davis caught 45 passes for 767 yards and seven touchdowns last year. He was also a deep threat the defense had to account for, opening up the middle of the field for Diggs and the team's tight ends.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Gabriel Davis never had less than six touchdown catches in a season for the Buffalo Bills, finishing with 27 in four seasons.

Allen lost several other teammates during the 2024 offseason, including Mitch Morse, the center for most of his time with the Bills. The team also suffered a big loss on defense, with Leonard Floyd, Tre'Davious White, Poona Ford, and Tyrel Dodson all leaving Buffalo.

The Cupboard Isn't Bare for Allen

Buffalo will return some impressive players

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Allen might have lost his top two receivers, but he retains two terrific pass-catching tight ends in Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. Kincaid, a second-round draft pick in 2023, quickly became Allen's second favorite option, finishing his rookie year with 73 receptions for 673 yards and two touchdowns. He will certainly have an expanded role in 2024.

The Bills also saw a bit of a breakout season from second-year receiver Khalil Shakir. That was especially true once Joe Brady became the Bills' offensive coordinator in Week 11. With Brady as OC, Shakir finished the final seven games with 20 receptions for 363 yards and a touchdown. The Bills also signed free agent Curtis Samuel to replace Davis.

Bills' Top Remaining Receiving Options 2023 Stats Player Receptions Yards Touchdowns Dalton Kincaid 73 673 2 Dawson Knox 22 186 2 Khalil Shakir 39 611 2 James Cook 44 445 4

Buffalo might have found its next star running back in James Cook. The second-year halfback ran for 1,112 yards on 237 carries for a 4.7 yards per carry average. He was also excellent in the passing game, catching 44 passes for 445 yards and four touchdowns. He is already a dynamic two-way back in a league that doesn't feature that many of them.

Of course, Allen himself is a weapon unlike almost any other in the NFL. Once Brady took play-calling duties, the quarterback ran more frequently than he had been. In his seven regular games under Brady, Allen rushed 63 times for 278 yards and eight touchdowns. Allen's running ability can help compensate for any receiver's loss.

The Bills Have Draft Capital in the Coming Draft

The 2024 wide receiver class is one of the strongest in recent memory

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Replacing Diggs will not be easy, but the Bills could attempt to do so in the draft and free agency. Buffalo received a 2025 second-round pick from the Texans for their star receiver. While they won't be able to select a player, that pick can be used as ammunition in a potential trade-up.

This is a fantastic NFL Draft class if your team needs a wideout. While guys like Malik Nabers, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Rome Odunze will be gone by the time the Bills pick at 28, there will be several other strong options.

At No. 28, the team may be able to select Bryan Thomas Jr., Adonai Mitchell, or Ladd McConkey. With the 60th pick, they may be able to nab Ricky Pearsall, Malachi Corley, or Keon Coleman.

Buffalo Bills' 2024 Draft Picks Round Selection 1 28 2 60 4 128 4 133 5 144 5 160 5 163 6 200 6 204 7 248

There are still wide receivers left in free agency as well. Buffalo doesn't have much money to offer, but can offer a top receiver role on a team with a great quarterback and a dynamic offense. Some remaining WR free agents include Odell Beckham Jr., Michael Thomas, Hunter Renfroe, and Corey Davis.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.