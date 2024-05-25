Highlights The Bills must replace Stefon Diggs to stay AFC contenders and rookie Keon Coleman is one likely candidate.

Josh Allen is confident Coleman can fill Diggs' shoes.

To support Coleman, Allen needs to reduce interceptions after a career-high 18 in 2023.

The one big question surrounding the Buffalo Bills headed into the 2024 season is how the team will replace star wide receiver Stefon Diggs — and the answer will likely define whether the Bills can stay AFC contenders.

To add to the uncertainty, the player who will most likely have to pick up the slack from Diggs' exit is a rookie in second-round pick Keon Coleman.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen believes the former Florida State star will be more than up to the task (from NFL Network:)

I think his play style is what we needed in our offense Talking with our offensive coordinator, our quarterbacks coach, (general manager) Brandon Beane and, obviously, coach (Sean) McDermott, a guy that's a big-bodied guy and can go win on a back-shoulder fade and not afraid to be a physical wide receiver.

The perceived tension between Allen and Diggs was a huge storyline for the Bills the last two seasons — exacerbated by losses the last four seasons in either the AFC Divisional Round or the AFC Championship Game.

Bills Hoping Keon Coleman Can Compensate for Stefon Digg's Departure

Coleman provides Allen with a big bodied receiver, drawing comparisons to Mike Evans

If Allen and the Bills can tap into Coleman's full potential, it's not hard to see the 6'3", 216-pound wide receiver becoming a player similar to Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans.

One thing Allen can do to help Coleman's growth seems almost too simple — stop throwing so many interceptions. Allen threw a career-high 18 interceptions in 2023 and has 47 interceptions over the last three seasons, although he only has 4 interceptions in 10 career playoff games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Florida State hasn't had a wide receiver selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since Kelvin Benjamin was selected No. 28 overall by the Carolina Panthers in 2014. Benjamin wound up playing five seasons in the NFL for three different teams.

If there's one thing Allen already has in common with Coleman it's their penchant for making highlight-reel plays. Coleman played basketball and football at Michigan State before transferring to Florida State for his final season and had 122 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns in his first game against LSU. He was named All-ACC in 2023 with 50 receptions for 658 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Allen added that Coleman being thrown into the Bills' current wide recieving group will lead to success in 2024. Allen also threw some praise on Mack Hollins, who joined the team in free agency.

I think you pair him with some of the guys we have in our room right now, I think Mack Hollins has been such a great addition so far to that room with his mentality, his mindset is infectious to others. Curtis Samuel, he's been showing up every single day ready to work. … You start pairing those guys up with Dawson (Knox) and Coleman in this mix now, we're gonna have a pretty solid group that works together.

Entering his seventh year as Buffalo's starting quarterback in 2024, Allen was named second-team NFL All-Pro in 2020 and is a two-time Pro Bowler already considered one of the greatest running quarterbacks in NFL history, including rushing for a career-high 15 touchdowns in 2023.

He's also rushed for over 500 yards each of the last three seasons, including a career-high 763 rushing yards in 2021.

