Josh Allen had a ton of potential coming out of Wyoming in the 2018 NFL Draft. That's why the Buffalo Bills felt so comfortable trading up from the 12th pick all the way up to seventh to select him. Allen showed a lot of promise during his first two seasons in Buffalo, but there is no question that the addition of Stefon Diggs helped evolve his career.

When drafting a new quarterback, it becomes very important to surround him with good talent. We've seen what happens when quarterbacks come into situations with a lack of support, with Bryce Young being the latest example. Buffalo knew they needed to avoid that, and by acquiring Diggs, they helped Allen take the next step in his career.

It looks like Allen is aware of that as well:

(Stefon Diggs is) the receiver that helped me become the quarterback that I am today, and I'll always thank him for that.

For the first time since the 2019 season, Allen will be forced to play without Diggs after he was traded to the Houston Texans earlier this offseason. He's also going to be without Gabe Davis, who left for the Jacksonville Jaguars via free agency.

While it's possible, and maybe even likely, that the Bills will draft a receiver during next week's NFL Draft, at the moment, Allen once again has a lack of receiving options. This time around, though, he has a wealth of knowledge and experience, and part of that he credits to Diggs.

Diggs and Allen Were Terrific Together In Buffalo

The pair were electric, but now that they're apart, the future looks very different

Off-the-field drama aside, it's hard to complain about what these two were able to accomplish during their time in Buffalo. While it's true the Bills failed to win anything significant with these two, they were nearly impossible to defend when things were clicking.

Josh Allen Statistics by Year (Seasons w/ Diggs Italicized) Year Completion % Passing Yards Passing TDs Passer Rating 2018 52.8 2,074 10 67.9 2019 58.8 3,089 20 85.3 2020 69.2 4,544 37 107.2 2021 63.3 4,407 36 92.2 2022 63.3 4,283 35 96.6 2023 66.5 4,306 29 92.2

Diggs joined the team in 2020, and from that point on a clear improvement, at least statistically, occurred for Allen. His first two years showed glimpses of his potential, but there were plenty of frustrating moments as well. That's typical for any young quarterback, but it's hard not to notice some of the improvements he made once paired up with Diggs.

During his first season with the star receiver, Allen's completion percentage jumped over 10%. He threw for nearly 1,500 more yards in 2020 than he did in 2019, and he almost doubled his passing touchdown total as well.

Finally, his passer rating went from 85.3 in 2019, all the way up to 107.2 during his first year with Diggs. This isn't to say that Diggs is the sole reason for Allen's improvement, as that is nowhere near true.

However, the effect he had on Allen cannot go unnoticed, despite the idea that Allen could have been an elite QB without Diggs being endlessly parroted by Bills Mafia and the media, which surely contributed to Diggs' departure. Allen seems very appreciative of his former teammate nonetheless:

It's definitely hard to part ways with a guy that's been very instrumental in our success here over the last four years... Obviously, I wish we can keep everybody. You know, we've made a lot of changes this offseason, lost a lot of veteran leadership, Stef being one of them. I guess that's the nature of the business. And going into Year 7 now, it's just kind of is what it is. I don't get paid to make changes on the team. I get paid to be the best quarterback that I can be and try to lead the guys on this team.

Leading his team to victory in 2024 will definitely be a tougher task for Allen than it has been in recent years. Obviously, he lost Diggs, but the departure of Gabe Davis makes the Diggs trade hurt a little more for Bills Mafia.

In just one offseason, they have lost a major part of their production at the receiver position over the past couple of years. Their receiving corps now consists of Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, K.J. Hamler, and Andy Isabella. Buffalo also has Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox at the tight end position. None of these players has ever produced more than 851 yards in a single season.

Instead of dwelling on the fact that Diggs is now with the Houston Texans, Allen and his head coach, Sean McDermott, are focusing on some of the opportunities presented for other younger players on the offense. Shakir, Kincaid, and Hamler are all just 24 years old, so Buffalo has a chance to develop them into consistent receiving threats.

The Bills own the 28th overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, so they have a chance to grab another elite receiving prospect there as well. Allen spoke about how Diggs helped mentor some of those younger receivers during his time in Buffalo with his strong work ethic and "infectious" energy.

McDermott seemed to share the same sentiment, and he spoke about the opportunities that their youth would have in front of them without Diggs in town:

We'll miss him. You never replace a player like Stef Diggs and we wish him well. Stef and his family. Hard to move on from a player like that, and now we go back to looking at our roster and excited for the opportunity that we have in that room for guys to step up.

The Bills are stepping into uncharted territory now. It's been a long time since they've been without a consistent, star-level talent at the receiver position. Now is the time for Allen to become a leader, and elevate the guys he does have around him.

It seems like he's in the perfect headspace to do just that.

