Highlights Josh Dobbs is being traded to the Minnesota Vikings as a backup QB, but has a chance to start depending on rookie Jaren Hall's performance.

Minnesota is on a three-game win streak and has reentered the race for the playoffs, making this a crucial time for a QB change.

Kirk Cousins' injury and impending free agency create uncertainty about his future with the Vikings, but there is hope he could still return for the 2024 season.

The trade deadline was at 4pm on October 31, and there are a few players who will be rocking new jerseys for the remainder of the season, including Josh Dobbs. Quarterbacks are dropping like flies left and right in the NFL, and Kirk Cousins was not immune, as he went down in Week 8 with a season-ending torn Achilles—just in time for the Minnesota Vikings to pick up a QB before the deadline.

And they did just that with a trade for Arizona Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs that saw Minnesota also receive a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2024 sixth-rounder. Even though Dobbs is technically QB2 on the Minnesota depth chart, he has been the starter for the Cards since the season started.

He was starting in Kyler Murray's stead, as Murray was still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in December 2022. Murray is expected back any week now, which made Dobbs expendable for Arizona. In the meantime, the Cardinals are planning to start the rookie out of Houston, Clayton Tune. Head coach Jonathan Gannon announced that decision before the trade happened, but that's likely because he knew a Dobbs trade could be brewing.

Josh Dobbs: Starting QB

Josh Dobbs was phenomenal for the Tennessee Volunteers before he was drafted in the fourth round in 2017 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dobbs is very much used to being the backup QB, because that’s how he has spent the majority of his career as he's bounced around the league over the last few years.

He signed for a second stint with the Cleveland Browns in March 2023, but that was short-lived, as he was traded to Arizona a few months later in August, which made sense for the veteran because he had the opportunity to start in the desert. Though, with Cleveland's current QB situation, surely they regret allowing Dobbs to leave. The Cards as a whole aren’t doing too hot this season, but that’s not all on Dobbs. He was doing his part; he didn’t throw an interception in the first four games.

That doesn’t change the fact that he is leaving Arizona with a 1-7 record, but that’s in the past now for number 9; the future is in Minneapolis. Dobbs departed with 1,569 passing yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also shown a willingness and an aptitude for running the ball, as he has scampered for 258 yards on the ground (third among QBs) and three touchdowns (t-fifth), which adds an element to the offense that Cousins was unable to offer.

The Vikings' future

Rookie QB Jaren Hall out of BYU will be the starter for Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons for Minnesota. Pending Dobbs' physical, he will be ready to go as well, if necessary. Hall saw his first regular season action in Week 8 after Cousins went down. He went 3-for-4 for 23 yards and one fumble from a sack.

How much playing time will Dobbs get for the Vikings this season, and could he potentially start soon? That all depends on how Hall does in Week 9. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell gave some insights on the trade after it was announced by the teams.

The way I really see it as, hopefully, Jaren goes out and plays great on Sunday and there's a lot to build off of there. We're still going to prepare Josh Dobbs like he's not only one snap away, but just as we move forward, evaluate what gives us the best possible chance to win.

How Dobbs fits in the Twin Cities

Is Minnesota a good fit for Dobbs? It absolutely could be; this might be a win-win situation for the Vikings franchise and for Dobbs. With Cousins out for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles, the Vikings desperately needed another quarterback with some experience and did not have much time to find one. Dobbs has just enough experience with the Cards this year to be an asset for the Vikings.

He’s a solid QB who never really had the chance to lead a team until recently. This trade gives him the opportunity to not only be a mentor for Hall but to put himself in a position where he can lead a team to the playoffs. Not to mention the fact that the Vikings have one of the best receivers in the league in Justin Jefferson, who plans to return in the coming weeks.

Rookie receiver Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson represent two more excellent weapons at Dobbs' disposal. Meaning no offense to the Cardinals, but the trio of Jefferson, Addison, and Hockenson, also represents a massive jump in quality in terms of the targets Dobbs can throw to when compared with his former Arizona teammates.

The Vikings are also on a three-game win streak, recently shocking the football world by beating up on the vaunted San Francisco 49ers defense without Jefferson. Still on that high, they played the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 and put another one in the win column, bringing their record to 4-4 and putting them right in the middle of the playoff race.

Crucial time for Cousins

As far as Kirk Cousins is concerned, this injury could not have come at a worse time. As mentioned earlier, the Vikings are just finding their stride and Cousins was having arguably the best season of his career despite the fact that he's been missing his top weapon for a few weeks.

Cousins was at or near the top in basically every major passing category this season: second in yards (2,331), tied for first in passing touchdowns (18), first in completions (216), and fifth in completion percentage (69.5) while throwing just five picks. And he was really in a groove when he went down, having put together back-to-back games with a passer rating of 107 or higher.

Not only that, but he will be a free agent at the end of the season. O’Connell spoke on Cousins' future in Minnesota as well, saying there might be hope for Cousins to still be a Viking for the 2024 season once he recovers from his injury.

We talked about different things and had great dialogue internally, and just wanted to make sure that we gave ourselves the opportunity to really go in a lot of directions with the position, including the fact that Kirk Cousins is going to be healthy again. I know he's going to be a free agent after this season, but Kirk knows how I feel about him and that will be something that hopefully works itself out.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

