Highlights Giddey's move to the Bulls signals a new era, breaking up the core that has underperformed, hinting at more changes to come.

Giddey will likely play a bigger role in Chicago, shedding the lack of comfort of being in a lesser role in OKC for a fresh start.

Despite a rough season with the Thunder, the Bulls see Giddey as an integral part of rebuilding their future, aiming for him to reach All-Star potential.

Having fallen out of favor with the Oklahoma City Thunder after a tumultuous year both on and off the court, Josh Giddey was traded to the Chicago Bulls , where he is in search of wiping the slate clean and get his NBA career back on track.

According to league insider Mark Medina, the Bulls have got a ‘good player’ in the deal who will likely see a bigger role in the Windy City, while he will also be in a ‘better environment’, though the journalist can’t help but feel that Chicago should have got some draft picks in the deal.

Entering a New Era

Parted ways with DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso

Well, Chicago finally did it. They broke up their core that has brought them years of mediocrity and lack of playoff appearances.

The first domino fell when the Bulls swung a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey after he fell out of favor in the Thunder’s starting rotation and wasn’t ready to accept a role change, having suffered a turbulent season mired by an off-court allegation, which saw his on-court numbers regress pretty significantly from the 2022-23 campaign.

This deal saw two-way guard Alex Caruso head to Oklahoma City, and the Thunder acquired a winning player without having to part ways with a single draft pick in yet another stroke of genius from General Manager, Sam Presti.

However, this move had some ramifications, and all but signaled the beginning of the end of veteran DeMar DeRozan ’s time in Chicago, with Giddey’s acquisition considered the ‘final straw’ for the six-time NBA All-Star.

DeMar DeRozan - Chicago Bulls Statistics (3 Seasons) Category Statistic PTS 25.5 AST 5.1 REB 4.7 STL 1.1 FG% 49.6 3P% 33.6

He then wound up with the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade, which now boosts their playoff aspirations, having previously stated that he wanted to finish his career in the Windy City.

Giddey’s arrival could yet determine Lonzo Ball ’s future with Chicago, where he is expected to return to the hardwood having not played an NBA game since January 2022, though whether that return will come in a Bulls uniform still remains to be seen.

One other move that the Bulls have made which looks to have great potential is the drafting of Matas Buzelis with the 11th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft , who, based on his Summer League performances, could go down as a draft day steal should his strong play translate into the 2024-25 regular season and beyond, having dropped down the draft board where he was initially projected to be a top-five pick.

Giddey Will Have a ‘Bigger Role’ in Chicago

Medina believes that trading Giddey to the Bulls was the right move for all parties involved, because the Bulls received a ‘good player’ who will likely be inserted immediately into the starting line-up, while Giddey will have the chance to take on a bigger role, after it became increasingly clearer towards the end of the season that he wasn’t a part of Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault’s future plans.

In fact, the journalist argues that the only downside of the deal was that they weren’t able to claim some draft capital.

“It was the right move to make because the Bulls have been spinning their wheels in the last few years. They're competitive, but it's not been good enough. But with them trading Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey, I share the thoughts of many of that's it? They couldn't get any draft picks out of this? Josh Giddey is a good player. I think that he'll be in a better environment than he was in Oklahoma City, because a major role wasn't on the cards for him. Coming off the bench, he didn't seem quite comfortable. So there's going to be a bigger role for him, but I think the Bulls should have gotten more assets.”

Time for a New Challenge

Smaller role saw him post career-low 12.3 PPG last season

While the Thunder were slightly more efficient when Giddey took to the court, outscoring their opponents by 8.2 points per 100 possessions when he was in the lineup versus outscoring their opponents by 6.0 points per 100 possessions when he was on the sidelines, from an individual perspective, the 21-year-old had arguably the worst season of his young career.

Averaging just 12.3 points on 47.5 percent shooting from the field, he was the Thunder's fourth-leading scorer behind MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.1), Jalen Williams (19.1) and rookie Chet Holmgren (16.5).

Josh Giddey - 2023-24 Season On/Off-Court Statistics Category On-Court Off-Court OFF RTG 119.6 113.7 DEF RTG 111.5 107.7 NET RTG 8.2 6.0 EFG% 58.3 56.3 PIE 54.1 53.6

However, he would be the second-leading assist-maker, dishing out 4.8 per contest, behind Gilgeous-Alexander's 6.2, while he also ranked second in rebounds, averaging 6.4 per game, behind Holmgren (7.9 rebounds).

But in the Thunder's post-season run to the Western Conference semi-finals, he saw his minutes decline from 25.1 minutes to a mere 18.1 per game, which led to a significant reduction in his offensive production, whereby he averaged only single-digit scoring with 8.7 points, while he also recorded only 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

With the Bulls, he could re-establish himself as an All-Star caliber player, which he has been touted to become, having demonstrated glimpses of being one of the better young players in the league in his sophomore season.

It is easy to forget that he is still only 21-years-old, and has a lot of time to develop his game before he enters his prime, and both he, and Chicago, will be hoping he can return to form in a brand-new environment where the slate has been wiped clean.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.