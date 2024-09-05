Key Takeaways Emerging player Josh Giddey is likely to be starting in Chicago's backcourt.

The trade for Giddey caused veteran DeMar DeRozan to leave the team.

Uncertain timeline surrounding Lonzo Ball's return, but Giddey is expected to be in the starting lineup, regardless.

While the Chicago Bulls haven’t yet fully blown up their roster, they have begun making some small, but far from insignificant, moves to hopefully see them work their way up the NBA ’s Eastern Conference standings and back into playoff contention (eventually).

But, with the addition of Josh Giddey over the summer, league insider Mark Medina believes the 21-year-old Australian will take over the starting mantle, even with Lonzo Ball expected to return to the court at some point during the 2024-25 season after two years out with injury.

Changing of the Guard

Josh Giddey will likely be in the starting backcourt

Over the course of the off-season, the Bulls have got younger, and may have their star guard of the future, having traded for Josh Giddey from the Oklahoma City Thunder .

While Chicago were criticized for sending away Alex Caruso in return, and not seeing any draft picks sent their way despite the Thunder’s war chest full of them, they do now have a starting-caliber guard who addresses a hole in their roster – a young playmaker who has “All-Star potential."

However, his move over to the Windy City didn’t come without repercussions for the team, with veteran DeMar DeRozan , who had previously expressed that he wanted to stay in Chicago for the remainder of his career, deciding that that trade was the ‘final straw’ in his decision to leave, where he would wind up with the Sacramento Kings after completing a sign-and-trade deal.

Coby White - Leap in Performance Category 2022-23 Season 2023-24 Season PTS 9.7 19.1 REB 2.9 4.5 AST 2.8 5.1 FG% 44.3 44.7 3P% 37.2 37.6

Now, Chicago are spoiled for choice in the backcourt, though it is expected that Giddey will enter the fray as a likely starter, either alongside, or ahead of, Coby White who enjoyed a breakout season, which saw him named a finalist for the Most Improved Player award, finishing as runner-up to Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers .

The 24-year-old’s leap in on-court production was so impressive, that he has been considered by some as one of the top-five most under-rated performers of the 2023-24 season, where he stepped up into a more prominent starting role after teammate, Zach LaVine was struck with yet another injury.

While the Bulls haven’t yet offered an update on Ball’s rehabilitation, Medina does feel that it is ‘significant’ that the 26-year-old is now able to participate in five-on-five activity, marking the first time he has been able to do so in a few years.

But looking ahead, the journalist feels as though it will still be some time before we see Ball suited up in a Bulls uniform, predicting that he will spend some time with the G-League before making his return to the NBA, barring there are no setbacks.

“There’s no update on his timeline, because the Bulls haven't offered it. It is significant that he's finally been clear to play five-on-five, because he hadn't done any of that ever since injuring his left knee in January 2022. So, we're talking about two-and-a-half years now of injuries, setbacks and delays. So, it's really cool that Lonzo is able to get some off-season work, but it's going to take some time as far as the ramp-up period, when he's going to play in an actual game, maybe with the G-League, and then eventually, with the Bulls. “

Giddey Is the Starting Point-Guard Over Ball

Medina further elaborates on his thoughts over who will eventually become the Bulls’ starter, and as it stands, he feels that Giddey will get the nod over Ball once he does return.

“You look at the depth chart, they got Josh Giddey for a reason, because they needed to get something in value of return, and they also hope that he can provide more than what he did with Oklahoma City, merely because of opportunity and potential. So, I think that he's the starting point guard moving forward, partly because Lonzo is not available yet. But even if he is available, it's going to take him time to get integrated.”

Young, Rising Star vs. Injury-Ridden Talent

Was this move a signal that they intend to move on from Ball?

It’s crazy to think that Ball hasn’t featured in the NBA since mid-way through Giddey’s rookie season, having dealt with some serious knee injuries over the last two-and-a-half seasons, but the news that he is set to return to NBA action at some point in the 2024-25 campaign is a welcome one for the Bulls, who, when healthy is one of the league’s best passers of a basketball.

Ball is also a handy knock-down shooter, having been averaging 13.0 points shooting at a career-high 42.3 percent from behind the three-point line before suffering his knee injury back in the 2021-22 season, while he also possesses premier defensive attributes, having averaged 1.6 steals per game across his five-season career so far.

For Giddey, having spent his first three seasons in the league with the Thunder, but falling out of favor, and the rotation, last season, when the trade was announced, it was a widey shared view that the 21-year-old would be in a ‘better environment’ in Chicago, with him expected to play a significant role.

Lonzo Ball vs. Josh Giddey - Career Statistics Comparison Category Lonzo Ball Josh Giddey GP 252 210 PPG 11.9 13.9 RPG 5.7 7.3 APG 6.2 5.7 SPG 1.6 0.8 FG% 40.0 46.4 3P% 36.4 31.0

While he did see some regression in his numbers last season, though he also saw reduced time on the court from his sophomore year, he has showcased that he is capable of posting double-digit scoring at a healthy field goal percentage, averaging 12.3 points on 47.5 percent shooting in 25.1 minutes per game.

He is also a capable distributor of the ball, and ranked second behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander last season in Thunder assists, averaging 4.8 per contest, which created 12.3 points per game. Those numbers would have seen him rank third on the Bulls last season behind the departed DeRozan, and new teammate, White.

So, the Bulls may have their guard for the future in Giddey, but there are still some questions being raised over what they will do with Ball going forward.

Has the trade for Giddey signaled that both patience, and time, have run out for their injury-prone guard? Or, are they just adding more depth to their backcourt in the hope it moves the needle for them to climb up from near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings?

That has yet to be answered, but as the 2024-25 season goes on, it should become much easier to tell.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.