Highlights The Oklahoma City Thunder agreed to trade Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso, one of the league's best defensive players, on Thursday evening.

It was revealed that the reason for the deal was that Giddey was told he would be placed on the bench next season.

After the trade that sent Giddey to Chicago, Thunder general manager, Sam Presti, released a statement regarding the departure of Giddey.

In an interesting turn of events, the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled off a trade that sent their young guard, Josh Giddey, to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for the defensively-talented Alex Caruso. Caruso is a two-time All-Defense selection, making an All-Defensive Second Team appearance in 2023-24.

As for Giddey, he was slightly less valuable in both the regular season and the playoffs. During the regular season, it seemed as though Giddey was the odd man out on a roster filled to the brim with young talent. In the post-season, he was essentially played out of the Thunder's second-round series against the Dallas Mavericks, where Giddey only saw 10:30 of action in Game 6 prior to the team's elimination.

Josh Giddey 2024 NBA Playoffs Stats Category Stat PTS 8.7 REB 3.6 TS% 55.4% +/- +39 MP 18.1

In the aftermath of the trade, Thunder General Manager, Sam Presti, revealed the reason for Giddey being sent away through a statement that was released and further shared by the likes of notable NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, on Twitter/X.

In the statement, Presti maintained that ever since the team selected Giddey with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, he was a part of the team's long-term future plans. Though this was the case, the rise of several other players that happened to leap-frog Giddey in the team's rotation led to the imminent benching of Giddey. The plan to move Giddey to the bench was not to be executed until next season, but upon hearing of his reduced role with the team, he asked for a change of scenery.

"...our team has evolved rapidly and dynamically in ways we could have never anticipated. Therefore...it was determined that bringing Josh off the bench next season was our best option...it was hard for him to envision, and conversations turned to him inquiring about potential opportunities elsewhere." - Sam Presti

Now, as a member of the Bulls, who are looking to deconstruct their roster and start fresh, he'll have his opportunities to blossom into a star. Though it was admittedly hard for the Thunder franchise to see him leave, the package they received in return will further help them to compete after coming away with the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference this past season.

Giddey's Departure Leads to Questions of True Potential

Josh Giddey's ceiling is still yet to be determined, but his time in Chicago may help in the cause

Josh Giddey had always been somewhat of an odd player to get a grasp of. He possesses little-to-no flashy dribble moves or elite speed, but he always manages to slither past defenders to find great shots at the basket.

One of Giddey's main strengths is as a passer, where he helped keep the Thunder connected as a unit, though his rebounding also allows him to be labeled as a great all-around basketball player. Giddey has also consistently improved both his three-point percentage and free throw percentage in each of his three seasons, showing that he may have more potential as a jump-shooter than some realize.

As a Bull, he'll likely have the ability to build on all of these skills with more playing time, as he only saw the floor for 25.1 minutes each night in his final season in Oklahoma City.

Josh Giddey Career Stats Category Stat PTS 13.9 REB 7.3 AST 5.7 EFG% 50.4%

The return of Caruso to Oklahoma City is great, but that doesn't mean the Thunder front office felt no emotion when they had to part with Giddey as a result. In his statement, Presti reflected on Giddey's short time with the Thunder, and that he was always involved in the team's long-term plans.