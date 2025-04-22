Former Manchester United academy midfielder Josh Harrop appeared to get under Ian Wright’s skin during the latest Baller League night. While the competition is still in its early stages - just five matches in - Yanited sit at the top with a perfect winning record.

Despite its infancy, though, tensions are clearly rising. Following FC RTW’s 4-3 win over Wembley Rangers AFC on Easter Monday, heated scenes broke out between players and staff from both camps after the final whistle. The fiery atmosphere had been brewing earlier in the match, when returning star Troy Deeney was shown red during a melee, leaving Wright’s side a man down.

That incident was only the beginning of an evening full of drama, culminating in a rare outburst from the usually composed Wright, who lost his cool in the aftermath.

Ian Wright And Josh Harrop Clash In Ballers League

The former Red Devils youth player scored twice on Easter Monday

Wright’s team has managed just one win so far, and two early strikes from Harrop on Monday night immediately put Wembley Rangers on the back foot - a deficit they ultimately couldn’t recover from. That early setback may well have been the spark that first sent Wright’s blood to boil. Watch Harrop's second goal below:

However, the post-match chaos seemed to stem more from frustration over how easily Harrop went to ground under challenges. In the footage of the heated exchange, the former United youth product can be seen telling Wright to “speak to him like an adult,” while the commentary team scrambled to make sense of the escalating situation. Watch the incident below:

Harrop made just a single senior appearance for Manchester United as a youngster, marking the occasion with a memorable solo goal. But that debut would also be his last for the Red Devils, as his career took him down the path of lower league football in England, with his most recent stint coming in League Two at Cheltenham Town during the 2024/25 campaign.

During Sky Sports' alternative coverage of the fallout, the commentator says: "I don't think Ian Wright was very happy with Josh Harrop. He felt he was falling to the ground a bit too easy," which helps bring to light the motivation for the much-loved pundit's rare tirade.