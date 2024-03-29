Highlights Josh Hart asserted cities with two NBA teams favor one over the other, like the Knicks over Nets and Lakers over Clippers.

Josh Hart recently shared some strong opinions regarding cities home to two NBA teams.

On the newest episode of “The Roommates Show,” a podcast hosted by both he and fellow teammate Jalen Brunson, Hart called out cities home two two NBA teams.

“[LA] will never be a Clipper town, ever… That’s like New York. Ain’t nobody rocking with Brooklyn.” —Josh Hart on cities with two NBA teams

The only two cities in the NBA with multiple teams are New York and Los Angeles. Hart called out both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers, claiming that those teams are the second-rate teams of their respective markets.

The New York Knicks (which Hart and Brunson are a part of) and the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Hart, are the true teams of those cities and as such, the majority of fans in those cities are fans of those respective teams.

According to Hart, this therefore means that the majority of fans in those markets dislike or do not care about the Nets and Clippers, the teams he views as second-rate in those markets.

These are strong words coming from Hart, but the reality is that Hart has never shied away from being vocal. He is known as one of the more outgoing players on both the Knicks and in the NBA in general. This has allowed him to play a crucial role for the Knicks, leading the locker room and building chemistry.

Hart was a member of the 2015-16 Villanova Wildcats team that won the championship, along with Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Mikal Bridges. Hart recently trolled Bridges by comparing him to Squidward, a SpongeBob character, alluding to the idea that he is missing out by playing for Brooklyn.

"It's like that SpongeBob meme when Squidward is looking out the window and he sees SpongeBob and Patrick having fun. [Mikal] is Squidward.”

Hart is having a decent season for the Knicks, having played in 71 out of their 72 contests. In that stretch, he is averaging 8.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. These stats have almost certainly solidified his role as the Knicks’ leader off the bench, which is no insulting thing, as they possess one of the deepest rosters in the game.