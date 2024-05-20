Highlights The New York Knicks 2023-2024 season ends in a Game 7 loss after a 24-year playoff drought.

Josh Hart appreciated by fans for his efforts despite a rib injury, gave his all.

New York battled through injuries to key players but vows to come back stronger next season.

The New York Knicks' 2023-2024 season came to an end dramatically after their Game 7 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. New York finished an amazing 50-32 in the regular season to capture the second seed in the Eastern Conference. However, they have not made it to the Eastern Conference Finals in 24 years.

Knicks fans are known for their die-hard attitude toward the franchise. On Sunday, they made sure to show love to Josh Hart with a standing ovation at the end of the game for his efforts to play, despite a rib injury he suffered in Game 6. He played 37 minutes for 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

After the loss, Hart explained how much he appreciates the Knicks and their fans for embracing him after just one full season in Manhattan.

"This is like my fourth team, my sixth coach, my fourth franchise. I wanted a home. And obviously, the front office believed in me and gave me a contract. Thibs played me. The city embraced me. For me, that means a lot. And for me, the only way I can repay them is just to continue to put my body on the line, give everything I have, and leave my heart on the court." - Josh Hart

The former Villanova University guard/wing averaged 42.2 minutes per game in the playoffs. He certainly gave his all to the Knicks and their fans throughout the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Hart was Not Alone in the Injury Department

New York suffered injuries to numerous key starters and rotation contributors

The Knicks never folded, even though the injury bug hit them hard. Mitchell Robinson underwent ankle surgery in December and did not return until April. He played backup center behind Isaiah Hartenstein in the postseason but had to have a second surgery on his left ankle to repair a stress fracture after Game 1 against Indiana.

With the playoffs right around the corner in April, New York announced All-Star forward Julius Randle had to have season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. The Knicks lost their envisioned starting frontcourt altogether. New York acquired Bojan Bogdanović at the trade deadline to add shooting off the bench, but he went down in Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers after Nicolas Batum landed on his leg diving for a loose ball. After the incident, Bogdanović missed the remainder of the playoff run due to wrist and ankle surgery.

Game 7 was the backbreaker for New York. OG Anunoby suffered a left hamstring strain in Game 2, causing him to miss the next four games before trying to play in the final contest. However, he only lasted five minutes before his hamstring injury re-appeared. Jalen Brunson fractured his hand in the third quarter swiping down on Tyrese Haliburton's layup. He did not return, and the Pacers extended their lead to blowout territory without the Knicks' star.

Knicks fans should be proud of how the team fought, despite a disappointing second-round exit. However, Brunson responded with a simple "No" when he was asked if the season was a success. New York will be back and even hungrier next season.