Highlights Josh Hart teased Mikal Bridges with a light-hearted joke referring to a SpongeBob SquarePants meme.

The Knicks defeated the Nets, led by their Villanova trio, with a significant contribution from DiVincenzo.

Bridges has been unable to lead the struggling Nets to victory amid his solid performance.

New York Knicks star Josh Hart welcomed Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets to Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon. After the Knicks defeated the Nets, Hart jabbed his former Villanova teammate in a light-hearted troll.

"It's like that SpongeBob meme when Squidward is looking out the window and he sees SpongeBob and Patrick having fun. [Mikal] is Squidward.”

The meme is referring to a specific scene in the hit television show, where Squidward is staring out of his window looking sad, seeing the other characters having fun. The scene has become a viral internet meme in recent years.

For context, Hart, Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Donte DiVincenzo were all teammates on the 2015-16 Villanova NCAA Championship team. For the Knicks, Hart, Brunson, and DiVincenzo have shone, putting the Knicks in prime position for a playoff spot.

Bridges Down in Brooklyn

Nets' struggles this season has hardly been Bridges' fault

But Bridges has been unable to lead his collapsing Nets to the playoffs. Therefore, Hart is teasing Bridges in a fun, light-hearted manner, saying that he is missing out on all the fun his teammates are currently having. It can be interpreted as a representation of all the rough patches Brooklyn has faced this season.

Mikal Bridges - Season Stats Comparison Category 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 26.1 20.5 FG% 47.5 43.9 3PT% 37.6 36.8

Bridges’ inability to lead the Nets to victory has been no fault of his own. The 27-year-old forward was acquired in the Kevin Durant trade and has been solid for the Nets this season.

His stats are down from when he was on the Phoenix Suns, but he is still averaging 20.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game this season. But the rest of the team has failed to keep up.

Knicks Submit Nets to Beatdown

Saturday's game was a continuation of Nets struggles against the Knicks

Saturday afternoon’s matinée matchup in Manhattan summed those rough patches up well. The Knicks and Nets kept up with each other throughout most of the duration of the game, but in the fourth quarter, it was all Knicks.

The Villanova trio of Brunson, Hart, and DiVincenzo combined for 54 points, 23 rebounds and 18 assists total, leading the Knicks to a 105-93 victory. DiVincenzo in particular went off, putting up a game-high 31 points. The Knicks have now taken the last five matchups versus the Nets, with Bridges being on the losing end of all of those contests.

"I know people might want to think about different situations and teams. Obviously, I've got my boys over there in New York, so everybody goes with that.” — Bridges in response to Hart’s troll

Bridges and the Nets will have one more chance to crack the Knicks’ number this season, when they face off on April 12. The Knicks are currently 42-28 and fourth in the East, while the Nets are 26-45 and 11th in the East.