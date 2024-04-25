Highlights Josh Hart wanted to play for the Sixers but was drafted by the Jazz instead.

Josh Hart has come up big for the New York Knicks, forming a piece of the “Nova Knicks” which consist of members of the 2015-16 Villanova championship team. But Hart admitted that there was a time that he wanted to play for the Philadelphia 76ers, the team he and the Knicks are currently facing in the playoffs.

Hart went to Villanova, which is located near Philadelphia. He admitted to reporters ahead of Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs that there was a time that he wanted to play for the Sixers, and was “bummed” when they passed on him in the 2017 NBA Draft.

“I wanted to go here. They were at 25. They did a draft-and-stash, some European guy that I can’t pronounce his name. But this is the place I wanted to go. It was right down the street. Unfortunately, they felt they wanted a draft-and-stash. But draft night I was a little bummed out that 25 came and I wasn’t there.”

Hart was instead selected 30th overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2017 Draft, but was then traded to the Los Angeles Lakers along with the 42nd overall pick, Thomas Bryant. In exchange, they received the Lakers' 28th overall pick, Tony Bradley.

Who Did the 76ers Draft?

Philly passed on Josh Hart to draft Anžejs Pasečņiks

The Sixers opted to draft Anžejs Pasečņiks with the 25th pick (which was actually a draft pick by the Orlando Magic which they traded to the Sixers). He was the “European guy” that Hart was referring to.

It has become clear that the Sixers whiffed with that pick and failing to choose Hart, however, as Hart has been a solid piece for the Knicks, becoming their X factor in this year’s playoffs. He has owned the Sixers so far in this series with clutch shots, putting up 21.5 points on 53.3 percent three-point shooting, along with 14.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in the series so far.

Meanwhile, Pasečņiks never played a game for the 76ers, as the team renounced their draft rights to him and he joined the Washington Wizards in 2019. He played for them for two seasons until the Wizards waived him in January 2021, and he is currently playing for Palencia Baloncesto of the Liga ACB, Spain’s top basketball league.

Villanova Praises the Knicks

Wildcats praised Hart and the Knicks, which rubbed 76ers fans the wrong way

Hart’s comments come following outcry from Philadelphia fans, as the official Villanova Men’s Basketball account on X, formerly Twitter, made a post highlighting Hart and Jalen Brunson’s performance against the 76ers. Brunson was also a member of the 2016 Villanova championship squad, along with Hart.

The outrage stemmed from the fact that Villanova, a school from the Philadelphia area, was congratulating Knicks players for their ownage of the Sixers. Hart claimed their clamors were “idiotic” as he and Brunson went to Villanova and therefore are a part of them as well.

“For Philly fans to be mad about that, I think that's idiotic. That’s who we are, we're a family. We play for the ones that come before us there and that's how it is there. So I don't care about it. I think it's idiotic that Philly fans are mad about that…Villanova is in our blood.” —Josh Hart

Hart, Brunson and the Knicks will seek to take a commanding 3-0 lead against the 76ers on Thursday night.