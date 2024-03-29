Highlights Josh Hart is expected to serve as a valuable bench piece due to the Knicks' deep roster strength.

Hart's off-court presence and ability to support teammates also proves crucial for the Knicks.

Hart's role come playoffs will still be determined by the health of the team's starters.

The New York Knicks have splashed and made noise on the court this season. Consisting of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo, the 2015-16 Villanova Wildcats teammates that won the championship are now translating that chemistry to the court. They seek to bring New York their first basketball title since 1973.

Their efforts have all but guaranteed a second consecutive playoff appearance for the Knicks. While all the players’ roles in the playoffs will be determined based on team health, some are essentially set in stone.

Brunson will be the first or second starter, along with Julius Randle if he is back — the team’s chances will depend on whether Randle returns or not, but signs are looking likely to him returning.

Donte DiVincenzo’s role will most certainly be a bench role, but given his effective play as of late, there is a slim chance he could serve as the Knicks’ fifth and final starter come playoffs, moving Isaiah Hartenstein to the bench. DiVincenzo has demonstrated the ability to put up 30 points in a night, with both his offense and effectiveness significantly increasing as of late.

Hart as a Bench Piece

Josh Hart will likely serve as the leader off the bench

Another player whose role is almost set in stone is Josh Hart. Hart has started when the team needed him to, mostly when the Knicks were down starters in February and early March due to injuries.

But Hart’s role has primarily been as the main bench piece, and should the Knicks regain all of their starters and health is no longer an issue, Hart’s role will continue to be a bench piece.

Hart has served not only as just another bench piece but has been the primary man off the bench so far this season. The Knicks possess one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, and on many other teams, Hart would be a fourth or fifth starter. But the fact that he is the leader off the bench is an indicator of the Knicks’ deep roster.

While his stats have not been as high this season as in past years, Hart has been extremely effective for the Knicks this season, showing up where the team has needed him. He has played 71 out of 72 games for them this season and is averaging almost nine points per game.

Josh Hart – 2023-24 Stats vs. Career Category 2023-24 Career PPG 8.9 9.7 RPG 8.1 6.5 APG 3.9 2.7 FG% 45.7% 42.0% 3PT% 34.3% 30.4%

This is technically down from his career average of 9.7 and his 10.2 from last year, but he is averaging 8.1 rebounds per game this season, which is significantly higher than his 6.5 career average. Additionally, his assists are up, averaging almost 4 per game as opposed to 2.7 in his career.

His shooting, however, is where Hart finds himself on the bench. He is shooting 42 percent from the field this season, down from his career average of 45.7. Additionally, in his first six seasons, Hart shot 35 percent from the three-point range, but this year, that figure is down to only 30.4 percent.

“At some point in the summer I’ll pull up to the Hamptons. Shoot, get in the gym with [JJ Reddick]. Drink wine with him. He can bring all the wine. Because he’s rich. And just enjoy.” —Josh Hart

It is this inconsistency that has transformed him into an unreliable three-point shooter, put frankly. It has led Hart to indicate that he will spend some time with former New Orleans Pelicans teammate JJ Reddick this offseason, to improve and possibly perfect his three-point shooting.

Off-Court Presence

Hart provides value both on the court and in the clubhouse

Hart does not just provide value on the court. The 29-year-old small forward and shooting guard is a clubhouse presence, bringing personality and chemistry to the squad. He is often vocal and outspoken, even comparing Mikal Bridges to Squidward as part of a possible recruiting tactic.

Hart has also demonstrated the willingness to call out other teams and coaches as well. During Monday night’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons, Donte DiVincenzo broke the Knicks’ franchise record for most three-pointers made in a game. This led to Pistons coach Monty Williams criticizing New York’s so-called stat-padding in a blowout game.

“I don’t care about their team at all. I could care less. Those guys, the way they got those threes, I don’t want to be a pair of their story.” —Monty Williams on DiVincenzo’s new record

Hart was not pleased with this response, calling out the coach after the game.

“If he didn’t want to be part of the story he should’ve told his guys to defend better. What else is there to say? We’ve got a guy that’s hot, we’re going to try to find the guy that’s hot, that’s common sense in basketball. He’s a head coach in the league. I think he has the IQ to know if someone’s hot you go to them, they'll be part of the story regardless.” —Josh Hart on Monty Williams’ comments

Comments such as these have demonstrated Hart’s ability to stick up for his teammates and be the glue holding the locker room together. This can be almost if not equally valuable to a team as his on-court talent.

The reality is that Josh Hart will serve a prominent role for the Knicks in the playoffs. His versatility and ability to stay on the court for long stretches, as well as the personality needed to lead a squad, have confirmed this.

But his less-than-adequate shooting this season, combined with the deep nature of the Knicks, mean that, barring injuries to starters, he will be starting on the bench come the playoffs. That is hardly a bad thing, however, as New York possesses a deep bench chock-full of talent, and will be almost as crucial as the starting lineup come the postseason.