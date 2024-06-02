Highlights The Pacers defeated the Knicks in the playoffs despite trolling, then got swept by the Celtics.

Injuries played a pivotal role in the downfall of the Knicks' season.

Josh Hart trolled Tyrese Haliburton about getting swept, following his troll of the Knicks after Game 7.

All but two NBA teams currently find themselves on the outside looking in, as the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks is set. Meanwhile, the rest are in the same boat, and that includes the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, two teams that were at each other's throats just two weeks ago.

The Pacers notably eliminated the Knicks in the second round of the NBA playoffs, thanks to a critical Game 7 win that saw Indiana shoot a record 67.1 percent as a team. Following that game, Tyrese Haliburton trolled the Knicks by wearing a hoodie depicting Reggie Miller's infamous choke pose from nearly three decades ago, inferring that the Knicks choked the series away.

That troll job did not do Haliburton any favors, however, as he and the Pacers eventually got swept by the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. On “The Roommates Show,” a podcast hosted by Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, the latter admitted that he trolled Haliburton about getting swept.

“Damn, y'all couldn’t get one win? Y'all beat us game seven, whatever, y’all mad hype. Y'all couldn't get one win? After three leads in the fourth?…Damn, we could have did that…Like, at least get one.” —Josh Hart

Hart acknowledged that he trolled Haliburton following their series loss to the Celtics, claiming that for all the game they talked, they could not even get one win. The feisty forward also said that he believed the Knicks could have gotten at least one win against the Celtics, had they faced them.

History Unknown

It is unknown if the Knicks would have beaten the Celtics due to injuries

It is undeniable that injuries played a role in the downfall of the Knicks’ season. By the time Game 7 rolled around, they were down to just one starter in Brunson, and he himself left the game due to a fractured hand — in the visual version of the podcast, he can be seen wearing a hand cast.

But the Pacers, for the most part, did not have any injuries when they were swept by the Celtics. They lucked out with a first-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, who were without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the entire series and Damian Lillard for most of it. The Pacers capitalized on a severely depleted Bucks team and defeated them in six games.

Meanwhile, the Knicks reached the 50-win mark for the first time since 2013, granting them the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. They defeated a Philadelphia 76ers team sporting a compromised Joel Embiid in the opening round in six games as well.

The Pacers once again got somewhat lucky as they faced a Knicks team severely depleted by injuries and down to one starter: Brunson. The All-Star point guard did what he could, but the Pacers showed up when it mattered, destroying the Knicks in the do-or-die Game 7 with historic shooting.

Now, both teams will look towards 2025, at which point they may very well find themselves on another collision course.