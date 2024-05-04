Highlights Josh Jacobs spent five years with the Raiders, and played excellently during that time.

Still, the Raiders did not want to commit to Jacobs long-term, and the relationship deteriorated after that.

Fans were upset that Jacobs didn't share some type of goodbye post, but Jacobs explained himself shortly after.

Josh Jacobs spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was very good for the team, and dominated their rushing attack in each of those five years. There was no such thing as a backfield by committee for the silver and black, as Jacobs was a true workhorse back.

However, Jacobs left in free agency this offseason, and signed with the Green Bay Packers, where he will replace Aaron Jones.

During his time in Oakland/Las Vegas, Jacobs was terrific. He was one of the best running backs in the entire sport for most of his time there, and even led the league in rushing in 2022, with an astonishing 1,653 yards. He carried the offense at times when Derek Carr couldn't get much going for himself, and especially in the 2023 season, when Las Vegas had concerns at the quarterback position throughout the entire year.

Josh Jacobs Career Stats Year Yards per Attempt Rushing Yards Rushing TD's 2019 4.8 1,150 7 2020 3.9 1,065 12 2021 4.0 872 9 2022 4.9 1,653 12 2023 3.5 805 6

On Friday, though, Jacobs had some words for Raiders' fans that were filling up his mentions:

This is the latest of some interesting moments we've seen from Jacobs on X. Jacobs has posted cryptic tweets in the past, and has exchanged words with Raiders' fans on the platform before.

Josh Jacobs Had a Rocky Relationship With the Raiders' Fan Base

Jacobs and the fan base disagreed at times, but is the fan base asking for too much?

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The truth is, Jacobs is not afraid to post a cryptic tweet or two. During the five years he spent with the Raiders, there were a couple of instances in which Jacobs posted tweets with interesting wordage, which angered a part of the fan base.

The above tweet was posted before the 2023 season, when Jacobs and the team were going through some contract disputes. Las Vegas ended up giving Jacobs the franchise tag for that year, but Jacobs initially refused to sign it, wanting more long-term security.

It's important to note that this was immediately following the 2022 season, in which Jacobs was the leading rusher in the NFL. The Raiders' unwillingness to extend Jacobs long-term is how the relationship between him and the team started to deteriorate.

Little instances like that have happened throughout the past couple of years, but they culminated on Friday. It all started with this tweet from the star running back:

The Raiders' fans still following Jacobs didn't like that, and one user responded "Most salty Raiders' player ever smh," to which Jacobs typed back: "Ya'll the ones that bring the s*** up everyday in my s*** just move on." Finally, one fan made a remark about Jacobs leaving with more class:

This was the tweet that triggered Jacobs' response about not wanting a "fake*** goodbye". Jacobs mentioned that he has no hate for the Raiders, and that they made a business decision. He believes the fan base should move on, like he has.

Ultimately, it's hard to blame Jacobs here. He became one of the best offensive players in the league with the franchise, and no matter what he did, the team would not commit to him long-term. Jacobs left for the financial security he needed, and a team that actually wanted to commit to him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During the 2022 NFL season, Josh Jacobs led the league in rushing yards (1,653), longest rushing attempt (86), rushing yards per game (97.2), total touches (393), and yards from scrimmage (2,053). He made the Pro Bowl that year, and was also voted as a First Team All-Pro.

It's hard to fault Jacobs for feeling unwanted by the Raiders. Fans wanted a goodbye post, but that is ultimately up to the players themselves. A lot of things could have factored into Jacobs not wanting to make a goodbye post, and one of them was his unwillingness for it to be unauthentic.

Source: Josh Jacobs on X

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.