There may only be one ball, but you can never have enough weapons in the NFL. That's the mindset new Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was operating with when he arrived to the franchise after five seasons as the Las Vegas Raiders' bell cow.

According to TheAthletic's Matt Schneidman, Jacobs attempted to convince current Raiders and former Packers receiver Davante Adams to come back to the land of cheese earlier this offseason. Adams, however, wasn't particularly interested in pursuing a return.

When I came out here ... I sent him the little eyes emoji. I said, ‘You thinking about coming back?’ But man, he loved it.

Adams' time in Las Vegas hasn't gone exactly how he imagined, but his actions have indicated a strong belief in what new head coach Antonio Pierce is building. In mid-April, as trade rumors swirled around him, he told reporters he'd have been on a new team already if he truly desired to be elsewhere. He also lauded the Raiders for having a more competitive mindset than the Packers did when he was there.

Green Bay's WR Corps Is Loaded

Their young bucks shined in 2023

Many wondered how the Packers would fair without both Adams and Aaron Rodgers entering an expected rebuilding year last season. While quarterback Jordan Love and the NFL's youngest roster experienced growing pains early in the 2023 campaign, they came on strong through the second half, winning six of eight games to clinch a playoff berth.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Packers are almost always in the thick of things regarding playoff participation. The last season they had double-digit losses was 2008, when they boasted an expected win-loss record of 8.9-7.1 and a plus-39 point differential, but finished 6-10.

Once they got into the postseason, nothing changed. Green Bay upheld tradition in a Wild Card stomping of the No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys, and might have advanced to the NFC Championship game if not for a missed field goal late in their Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Along their journey, head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst discovered they had built a young, exciting and diverse receiving corps. After not doing so for Rodgers -- who seemed to prefer working with veterans more than bringing along rookies during his Packers tenure -- for many years and being bashed for it, they now field an insanely deep crop of weapons for Love.

Packers 2024 Receiving Options Player 2024 Season Age Position 2023 Receiving Yards Jayden Reed 24 WR 793 Romeo Doubs 24 WR 674 Dontayvion Wicks 23 WR 581 Christian Watson 25 WR 422 Tucker Kraft 24 TE 355 Luke Musgrave 24 TE 352 Bo Melton 25 WR 218 Malik Heath 24 WR 125 Samori Toure 26 WR 78

Jacobs made clear he is aware of how tremendous Green Bay's receiving room is in both depth and skill, saying he gets "so excited just watching them" because "any one of them can go at any moment." If he and rookie third-round running back MarShawn Lloyd can provide the same type of juice each time they touch the ball, the Packers' offense could be among the NFL's elite next season.

