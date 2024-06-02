Highlights The Packers signed Josh Jacobs to boost their offense after Aaron Jones left.

The Packers seek to increase Jacobs' role in the passing game, unlike with the Raiders.

High expectations for Jacobs with the Packers, eager to prove himself in 2024 season.

All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs has found his new home with the Green Bay Packers this season and head coach Matt LaFleur, along with offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich and running backs coach Ben Sirmans, are excited about getting Jacobs involved in the offense. Jacobs has been a weapon on the ground since entering the league in 2019, but now the Packers feel it is time for him to be more involved in the passing attack than he was with his prior team, the Las Vegas Raiders.

Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans is excited on what Jacobs can bring to the offense.

“I think the biggest thing with him is he’s an explosive player. Obviously, he’s big, he’s physical, he’ll be able to break tackles. He’ll be able to give us a lot of production in different ways than Aaron did."

After former Packers running back Aaron Jones departed Green Bay to join the division rival Minnesota Vikings, Josh Jacobs signed with the Packers and is looking to make an immediate impact on the field. His coaches already have plans for him, and it will be interesting to see how they play out this season.

Related Green Bay Packers Made the Right Move by Signing Josh Jacobs The Packers wasted no time in securing one of the biggest names in free agency. Jacobs provides an upgrade over former RB1 Aaron Jones.

Jacobs' Impact in the Passing Game

Inconsistent role with the Raiders

Over his five seasons with the Raiders, Jacobs has not been highly involved in the passing game, averaging just 2.7 receptions per game in that time. It isn't that Jacobs lacks ability in the pass game, proven by his 7.4 yards per reception, it is more due to the Raiders' scheme that did not make Jacobs a priority in that phase of the game.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: In 2023, Jacobs only had 37 receptions and Pro Football Focus ranked him as a bottom-10 pass catcher at the running back position.

The Packers seem to feel that there is a spot for Jacobs in their passing attack that could really benefit their young quarterback, Jordan Love. Also, based on their plan to involve him in this part of the game, it looks like they believe Jacobs' past receiving statistics do not indicate what he is capable of. There seems to be very high expectations and a lot of new offensive plans in Green Bay this season with Jacobs at running back.

Josh Jacobs' Outlook Entering the 2024 NFL Season

High hopes for Jacobs with his new team

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, Jacobs was able to participate in his first 11-on-11 drills this offseason after he was hampered by a hamstring injury earlier. Jacobs has been eager to see the field and show his new team that he is worthy of being their go-to running back and help the Packers reach their ultimate goal, the Super Bowl.

"For me, it’s big to be able to show and prove myself to the team. I think that’s important no matter what you’ve done in the past. I think it’s important for the guys to see that so they can respect it."

Aaron Jones left some big shoes to fill in Green Bay when he left and if anyone is up to the task of filling them, it would be Josh Jacobs. After being a first round pick in the 2019 draft for the Raiders, Jacobs made the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team and went on to receive two Pro Bowl nominations as well as First-Team All-Pro accolades.

In 2022, he even led the league in rushing yards, so Jacobs definitely has what it takes to fill Jones' previous role and do even more.

Source: Pro Football Rumors

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.