Highlights Raiders star RB Josh Jacobs ruled out for Thursday Night Football due to a lingering quad issue.

Jacobs' 2023 season has been disappointing compared to his 2022 performance.

Backup Zamir White will start in place of Jacobs for the game against the Chargers.

The Las Vegas Raiders have suffered a big blow.

Star running back and 2022 NFL rushing champ Josh Jacobs has been ruled out for the team's Thursday Night Football contest against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers due to a lingering quad issue, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Backup Zamir White will take on starting RB duties in his stead.

Jacobs has had a down year compared to his 2022 campaign. While he does lead the league with 233 carries, he's only managed 805 yards and six touchdowns with those touches for a meager 3.5 yards per carry.

How Raiders can cope with Jacobs' absence

Zamir White finally gets his chance to take over the Las Vegas backfield

Josh Jacobs is the third superstar to be ruled out of this TNF contest, joining the Chargers’ Justin Herbert (finger) and Keenan Allen (heel). His absence only makes the load on rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who is rumored to be starting tonight’s game only because of the short week, even larger.

The fourth-round pick out of Purdue has not shown an ability to carry the offense even with Jacobs on the field, failing to crack the 20-point plateau as the Raiders' starting QB since a 30-6 victory over the New York Giants in Week 9. What’s to come without an established star running back is a mystery.

Jacobs' backup is Zamir White, a 2022 fourth round pick out of Georgia. He has had limited run throughout his brief stint in Las Vegas. The Laurinburg, North Carolina native was set to be the Raiders’ starting running back at the start of the 2023 season while Jacobs was holding out of training camp. However, Jacobs later signed a one-year deal worth up to $12 million and slotted back into the starting role by Week 1.

Las Vegas’ slim postseason chances and Jacobs’ lack of a long-term contract could both be playing a role in him missing his first game of the campaign. White has appeared in 27 games across his first two years in the NFL, carrying the ball 37 times for 124 yards (3.4 yards per rush) and catching six passes for 38 yards in that stretch. Tonight will be his first NFL start, but also his first chance to make a real impression on the league.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

Source: Ian Rapoport