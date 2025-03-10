Everton are among the clubs who are showing an interest in signing Norwich City striker Josh Sargent ahead of the summer transfer window, according to EFL Analysis.

Adding a new centre-forward in the summer could be a priority for the Toffees. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out of contract, while Beto has struggled with consistency since arriving at the club. Armando Broja is also currently on loan but out injured, and young forward Youssef Chermiti could do with a loan to aid his development.

The Merseyside outfit have struggled with finding the back of the net in recent years, with the likes of Calvert-Lewin and Beto finding it difficult to put a strong run of form together. Beto has impressed under new manager David Moyes, but time will tell whether he can provide the goals over a full season.

Everton Eyeing Josh Sargent in Summer Move

He's likely to leave Norwich

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, speaking to EFL Analysis, Norwich City striker Sargent is likely to leave in the summer transfer window, with a host of sides taking a look at him. Everton are said to be one of those, and there is a real chance he returns to the Premier League regardless of where Norwich finish.

Statistics Josh Sargent (2024/25) Appearances 23 Minutes 1,774 Goals 12 Assists 5 xG 10.4 Goals per 90 0.61 Shots on target 48.9% Shot-creating actions per 90 2.09

Sargent didn't have too much success in the Premier League previously, but it's safe to say he's grown as a player since then. The American international scored just two goals from 26 appearances, and couldn't help prevent Norwich from getting relegated back down to the Championship.

The Norwich City striker has been described as 'unstoppable' by CBS Sports as he continues a sensational run of form with the Championship outfit. Sargent has scored eight goals in his previous eight league games, which has undoubtedly turned the heads of clubs in the Premier League.

