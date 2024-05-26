Highlights Jack Catterall triumphed over Josh Taylor in their highly anticipated rematch, but the judges' scorecards once again sparked controversy.

Promoters Eddie Hearn and Bob Arum expressed their views over the wide scorecards, with the latter calling the result a "disgrace" for British boxing.

Their first bout was also labelled a robbery, so it looks like a trilogy will be needed to settle the feud once and for all.

Once again, the scorecard for a Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall bout has caused controversy in the boxing world, albeit not as much as their first fight. Their much anticipated rematch took place on Saturday night, the 25th of May, at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. Catterall was able to finally emerge from the shadow of his controversial loss to Taylor in their first fight, triumphing via unanimous decision, but once again, it's the judges' scorecards that are dominating the headlines the next morning.

While many did not take issue with the eventual winner, plenty of people were left dissatisfied with the actual scoring of the fight, with two judges in particular being questioned for how they saw the contest. The judges scored the fight 117-111, 117-111, 116-113 in favour of Catterall, but many considered it a much closer fight.

Both fighters' promoters gawked at the scorecards. One was much more incensed than the other, however. Catterall's promoter Eddie Hearn acknowledged that the scores were 'too wide' considering how close the fight was. Taylor's promoter, Bob Arum, meanwhile, launched an instantly infamous tirade calling the result a 'disgrace' and also vowed to never bring an American fighter to be scored by British judges.

Judges' Scorecards for Taylor vs Catterall 2

Rounds Josh Taylor Jack Catterall Josh Taylor Jack Catterall Josh Taylor Jack Catterall Round 1 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 2 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 3 9 10 9 10 10 9 Round 4 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 5 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 6 9 10 10 9 9 10 Round 7 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 8 9 10 9 10 10 9 Round 9 9 10 10 9 9 10 Round 10 10 9 9 10 9 10 Round 11 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 12 10 9 10 9 9 10 Total 111 117 113 116 111 117

Josh Taylor & Jack Catterall Controversy

Their first fight was labelled 'the biggest robbery in British boxing history'

The bout was evenly contested throughout and while Catterall was ultimately the superior fighter, Taylor certainly earned some hard-fought rounds. However, it was not quite enough for the Scot to conclusively put an end to their rivalry. The result of their rematch has not been as controversial as the outcome of their first bout, though, it must be said.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Two of the judges only gave Josh Taylor THREE of the 12 rounds. The other judge gave him five.

Taylor first faced Catterall back in February 2022 in Glasgow, with the undisputed light welterweight championship on the line. A chance at immortality beckoned for the Chorley-born Catterall, and it's safe to say he outboxed the Tartan Tornado, even dropping him in the eighth round after a flurry of lefts and rights.

However, the judges scored the fight in favour of the Scot via split decision. The fight was labelled as 'the biggest robbery in British boxing history' by World Boxing News. Former world cruiserweight champion and pundit Johnny Nelson said: "It's decisions like this which turn casual fans off. Josh Taylor did not win that fight."

The outrage grew so large that Catterall's local MP lodged a complaint to the police about the result. However, this is all water under the bridge now for the 30-year-old Catterall, as El Gato closed his chapter with Taylor on Saturday night.

"There's been a lot of back and forth over the last two years, personal messages etc. But I believe we squashed that tonight," said Catterall following the fight. While his chance to become the first English undisputed light welterweight champion appears to have passed him, Catterall has his eyes firmly set on the world championship.

"A world title has always been the dream. We didn't get the undisputed and that’s fine. That chapter has been written. I'm in a great position," said the now 29-1 boxer.

Taylor and his camp will undoubtedly be seeking an immediate rematch. With one win apiece for each fighter, there could be the need for a decider once and for all in the near future.