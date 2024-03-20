Highlights Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich could be leaving in the summer transfer window, attracting interest from top European clubs.

The 29-year-old midfielder is open to a move to Liverpool.

Kimmich's future at Bayern is uncertain due to a reported argument with a coach, and he could be waiting to see who replaces Tuchel before making a decision.

Liverpool could be considering a move to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, and the German international would be open to joining the Merseyside outfit, according to reports.

The German international might be heading through the exit door of the Allianz Stadium when the summer transfer window opens for business later this year. If Kimmich, who has been described as a 'phenomenal player' by Jose Mourinho, does become available, he's likely to attract interest from some of the biggest clubs around Europe, and with his contract expiring next year, it could be a crucial upcoming market for the 29-year-old.

Kimmich Open to Liverpool Move

Bayern open to selling Kimmich

Kimmich's contract is set to expire in 2025, and according to The Athletic, the German midfielder and Bayern are in a stand-off, with the 29-year-old potentially heading through the exit door in the summer transfer window. The £328k-a-week earner has been at the Allianz Stadium since the 2015/2016 campaign, but he might be seeking a new challenge later this year.

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern are now prepared to offload Kimmich in the summer and the Rottweil-born midfielder would be open to a departure. The report claims that Liverpool are one of the sides who are under consideration for Kimmich, alongside Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Barcelona. A move to Manchester United, Chelsea, or Paris Saint-Germain has been ruled out.

Joshua Kimmich vs Bayern Munich squad - 2023/2024 stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 (1) 10th Assists 5 6th Key Passes Per Game 2.7 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.4 7th Average Passes Per Game 73.1 3rd Match rating 7.12 6th Correct as of 20/03/2024

It's not been plain sailing for Kimmich at Bayern this season, with a report from BILD suggesting that the 29-year-old was involved in an argument with Thomas Tuchel's assistant coach Zsolt Low last month after a 3-2 defeat to Bochum. Manuel Neuer, among others, was forced to step in and prevent things from escalating further.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Kimmich has won the Bundesliga title eight years in a row with Bayern Munich.

Kimmich Speaks Out on Future

"Let's see what happens"

With Bayern previously confirming that Tuchel will be leaving the club at the end of the season, this could have an impact on the future of Kimmich. The German international will want to discover who is entering the hot seat before he commits to a new deal, with a departure looking likely either way.

The former RB Leipzig man has recently spoken out about his future at the Bundesliga outfit, confirming that Bayern haven't been in touch about signing a new contract...

"In general, my situation is very clear. I still have over a year left on my contract. Nobody has spoken to me yet. That's why I'm very relaxed. Let's see what happens. For me, the most important thing is that I perform well, that I reach my maximum performance, and I can't influence the rest."

All stats courtesy of WhoScored and Transfermarkt