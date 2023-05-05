Rumours are abound of a proposed double-header in December featuring Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder.

Saudi Arabia would likely be the venue for the two fights, potentially even if they are both staged on the same night.

While this has yet to be confirmed by all parties involved, figures showing the potential purses for each fighter have been

also rumoured, and they make for eye-catching reading.

According to Simon Jordan, he has been told about the potential cuts each fighter could stand to make if the fights do go ahead.

Jordan said on talkBOXING: “You start hearing about the distribution deals and how you would buy Anthony Joshua out of DAZN. Or how you would do a dual-broadcast deal.

Potential purse split for Fury vs Usyk & Joshua vs Wilder

"Or how maybe the Saudis would cut it. What I’ve been hearing in the loosest of terms is the cut.

“£200 million – £90 million to Fury, £50 million to Usyk and £30 million each for Joshua and Wilder.

“That was an interesting piece of understanding that I got from that because I was thinking to myself, ‘Does Joshua accept £30 million?'”

Jordan went on: “Who are the two champions? Who are the two A-sides? Who are the two people that are gonna bring the perceived numbers to the Saudis to make it interesting for them to do? Then it becomes a carve-up.

“These guys expect to get paid the value. Fury’s got a sense of value of himself, and he will take it as a point of principle.

“Because ultimately if there’s gonna be x-amount of money on the table, [he] wants the bulk of it.”

Eddie Hearn, however, tweeted in response to Michael Benson's tweet about the proposed purse splits with a laughing emoji, suggesting he finds Jordan's knowledge laughable.

It does seem that the Saudis see Fury as more of a star than Joshua, as AJ would appear to be the more marketable of the pair. Would he settle for only a third of Fury's cut? He also has more than twice the number of followers on Instagram compared to Fury (16m to Fury's 9m).

Obstacles to overcome in the heavyweight division

There are still some obstacles to overcome before we even get to December.

First of all, all parties involved have to agree to the deal, which as we know in boxing, is the hardest part.

The WBA have ordered that Usyk must face Daniel Dubois this summer, as he is the mandatory challenger. It appears that Joshua will not be in action until December, having confirmed that he will take on Wilder after beating Jermaine Franklin in April.

This could be thrown into doubt, however, after reports surfaced recently of Wilder being arrested in Los Angeles on a gun charge. He posted bond and is out of jail, and he is set to appear in court on the 23rd of May, where he could face a fine and a felony charge.

As for Fury, it looks like next for him will be a date with Andy Ruiz Jr, after the Mexican claimed he will take on Fury in July in Manchester.

The proposed December double-header has some hurdles to jump, with nothing confirmed as of yet. The purse split proposed could be just one, especially with Fury set to take home almost half by himself.