Highlights Arsenal have added Joshua Zirkzee to the club's summer wishlist in their search for a new striker.

The Gunners' top striker target, Benjamin Sesko, is expected to extend his contract at RB Leipzig.

Zirkzee is likely to join AC Milan instead of Mikel Arteta's side, who are also eyeing Dominic Solanke.

It is common knowledge that Arsenal are in the market for a new striker this summer, as they look to make up ground on Premier League champions Manchester City next season in a bid to win their first title since 2004. Journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee can be considered among the Gunners' targets.

Gabriel Jesus got his Gunners' career off to a flyer in 2022 before he sustained a knee injury at the World Cup in Qatar, which has given him issues ever since. Eddie Nketiah looks to be on his way out of the club after dropping down the pecking order, while Kai Havertz has emerged as Mikel Arteta's first-choice forward after netting 14 times in his debut campaign in North London.

But if Arsenal are to stop Pep Guardiola's side from claiming a record-extending fifth successive title, Arteta's side are going to need the firepower to match City's Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has won back-to-back Golden Boots since his arrival in 2022, scoring 63 goals in that time.

Arsenal Suffer Blow in Pursuit of Benjamin Sesko

The 6'5" striker is staying put this summer

The Gunners' top target Benjamin Sesko has decided to extend his stay at RB Leipzig, by signing a new and improved contract at the Bundesliga club, swatting away interest from multiple clubs across Europe.

Sesko scored 14 goals in his debut German top-flight season and the Gunners were in pole position to bring the Slovenian to Emirates Stadium to bolster their attacking options.

However, the forward will not be moving on this summer, which means Arsenal have turned their attention to Bologna's Zirkzee. The striker has caught the eye in Italy, with Fabio Capello noting: “He’s the modern player with a lot of quality."

Arsenal Striker Search: Joshua Zirkzee 'Considered'

But the player is expected remain in Italy

Victor Osimhen and Victor Viktor Gyokeres have both been lined up with a move to Arsenal in the past, but the pair would cost the club a large fee, whereas Zirkzee is considered a much cheaper alternative.

Zirkzee scored 11 goals in 34 games last season for Bologna, who sealed a fifth-place finish and Champions League football next season.

Despite Zirkzee's links to Arsenal, as well as Manchester United, Jacobs has explained that AC Milan are preparing to complete a move for the 23-year-old.

He said:

"Joshua Zirkzee is another name to keep an eye on. "The expectation is that AC Milan will push and try and complete that deal from Bologna, but if they don't, then that's also another profile that Arsenal have considered, who's available at a significantly lower value than the Osimhen or the Viktor Gyokeres' of this world."

Zirkzee Closing In On Milan Move

The forward has been tipped to stay in the Italian top-flight

Despite Arsenal's initial interest in the Dutch forward, reports suggest Zirkzee is on the verge of completing a move to fellow Serie A side Milan.

As well as Zirkzee, Sesko, Osimhen and Gyokeres, another name high on the Gunners' wishlist is Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, who netted 19 times in the Premier League last season.

The England striker - who missed out on a place in the Three Lions squad for the upcoming European Championships - is reportedly available for a £65m fee, a release clause only open to certain clubs.