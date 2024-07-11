Highlights Zirkzee set to sign 5-year deal with Man Utd after agreeing personal terms and release clause payment.

Manchester United have now agreed a five-year deal with Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee and he's expected to complete a medical at Old Trafford in the coming days, according to talkSPORT.

Over the last few weeks, Zirkzee has been on international duty with the Netherlands at Euro 2024. The young forward hasn't been a regular feature for Ronald Koeman's side, but his full focus has been on doing what he can for his country rather than any potential transfer.

With the Netherlands crashing out in the semi-final to England on Wednesday night, Zirkzee now appears to be edging closer to a move to United.

Zirkzee Agrees Five-Year Deal With Man Utd

He's set to undergo a medical

According to a report from talkSPORT, personal terms have now been agreed for Zirkzee, who is set to sign a five-year deal with the Red Devils...

"Big news coming out of Manchester United, talkSPORT sources understand that Joshua Zirkzee has agreed a five-year deal with the Red Devils. Man United are ready to pay the striker's release clause of £34 million to Bologna. Personal terms are sorted, and he's expected to complete a medical in the coming days and make the move official."

Zirkzee vs Hojlund - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Zirkzee Hojlund Minutes 2,772 2,172 Goals 11 10 Assists 4 2 Shots per game 2.5 1.3 Aerials won per game 0.9 0.8 Key passes per game 1.3 0.9 Dribbles per game 1.5 0.6 Overall rating 7.03 6.70

Zirkzee will now compete for a place in attack with Rasmus Hojlund, who only arrived at Old Trafford last summer. The young duo may play in the same XI with Zirkzee capable of playing in various positions across the front line.

Anthony Martial was the competition and cover for Hojlund last season, but the French forward has now left the club at the end of his contract. Signing a centre-forward this summer was imperative, and they now appear to be close to getting their man.

Man Utd Prepare Jarrad Branthwaite Bid

It will be their third offer

Man Utd are now expected to make a third offer to sign Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite after seeing two bids rejected so far, according to The Times. United's latest offer was around £45m with £5m in add-ons, while their opening bid was worth just £35m.

The Toffees are holding out for around £70m, and they don't appear to be budging on their valuation. The England international has enjoyed an impressive spell with Everton, and considering his young age, it's no surprise that Sean Dyche's side are asking for a hefty fee for him to depart.

All statistics per WhoScored