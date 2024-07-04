Highlights Manchester United see Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee's £34m price tag as an excellent deal.

Zirkzee also faces long-standing interest from Serie A giants AC Milan.

Bologna sporting director confirmed the Dutchman will be leaving the club this summer.

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee’s £34million price tag is seen as an ‘excellent deal’ at Manchester United, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

According to Jacobs, the Red Devils should have no issues in negotiating with Bologna, but are yet to understand where Zirkzee’s preferences lie.

The 23-year-old is also being chased by AC Milan – the Rossoneri are reportedly reluctant to meet Zirkzee’s agent Kia Joorabchian’s demands over additional fees, reaching around £7million.

Jacobs suggests United still have to ‘work out’ if there is value in Zirkzee’s representative’s demands, but advanced talks are largely focused around the Dutchman’s personal preferences.

Zirkzee, who emerged as a target for Man United last month, is coming off a breakthrough season in Serie A, helping Bologna finish fifth and secure Champions League qualification for the first time in their history.

Bologna sporting director Giovanni Sartori recently confirmed Zirkzee will ‘99.9 per cent’ be leaving the club this summer, as the Serie A outfit are facing a battle to keep their biggest stars ahead of a historic season for the club.

Riccardo Calafiori and Dan Ndoye could follow Zirkzee out the door soon – several Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the in-form Bologna duo this transfer window.

Zirkzee to Make Transfer Decision

In advanced talks with the Red Devils

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, suggested that Zirkzee may still be undecided over his next move amid interest from Man United:

“€40 million is seen as an excellent deal, so there's not going to be a problem for Manchester United in negotiating with Bologna. “It’s all about working out where the player’s preferences lie and establishing the overall cost of the deal. The agent fees, in particular, are very high. They’re somewhere in the region of €8 million. “So Manchester United need to work out whether that's value, but at this stage, the advanced talks are more focused around where Zirkzee really wants to go, Milan or Manchester United.”

If he were to join Man United, Zirkzee would be brought in as a replacement for Anthony Martial. The Frenchman left the club following his contract expiry, enduring another injury-hit season and barely providing support for Rasmus Hojlund.

Zirkzee’s impressive season in Italy saw him scoop the Serie A Young Player of the Year award, as he now looks to follow Hojlund’s footsteps and become the latest Man United signing from Italy.

The 23-year-old, who is often likened to Olivier Giroud in his style of play, would offer a different attacking style of play at Old Trafford compared to Hojlund.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Serie A 34 11 5 253 Coppa Italia 3 1 2 168

PSG Give ‘Green Light’ on Ugarte

Poised for Ligue 1 departure

Manchester United have been given the green light by Paris Saint-Germain to pursue a deal for their holding midfielder Manuel Ugarte, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils seem to have identified Ugarte as their potential target in midfield, as they are looking for a new partner for Kobbie Mainoo, with Casemiro expected to leave.

Ugarte, who joined PSG less than 12 months ago from Sporting Lisbon, now looks to leave the French capital after struggling for playing time under Luis Enrique.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that United are ‘discussing internally’ the opportunity to sign the 23-year-old at the moment.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-07-24.