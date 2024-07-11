Highlights Joshua Zirkzee will sign for Man Utd on a five-year deal, plus another year option.

United have played slightly above the €40m release clause.

The deal has been structured for better payment terms.

Manchester United have now agreed a deal to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, with a five-year deal signed and an option of a further year, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Zirkzee's time at Euro 2024 came to an end on Wednesday night as the Netherlands crashed out of the competition against England. The young forward will have been fully focused on helping his country on the international stage, but a move to Manchester United is now heating up.

United now appear to have got their man after following him all throughout the summer transfer window, with the Dutch striker heading to the Premier League for the first time in his career.

Joshua Zirkzee, Here We Go!

He's signed a five-year deal

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that a deal is in place for Manchester United to bring Zirkzee to Old Trafford. A five-year deal has been signed, with United paying slightly above his €40m (£34m) release clause.

"EXCLUSIVE: Joshua Zirkzee to Manchester United, here we go! Man United will NOT trigger the clause but pay slightly above €40m with better payment terms, in three years. Zirkzee signs until June 2029 with option for further season.First signing of INEOS new era."

United paying slightly above his release clause has allowed them to secure his signature on more favourable terms, potentially helping their profit and sustainability calculations.

Zirkzee vs Hojlund - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Zirkzee Hojlund Minutes 2,772 2,172 Goals 11 10 Assists 4 2 Shots per game 2.5 1.3 Aerials won per game 0.9 0.8 Key passes per game 1.3 0.9 Dribbles per game 1.5 0.6 Overall rating 7.03 6.70

Zirkzee will be brought to Old Trafford to provide competition and cover for Rasmus Hojlund in attack for United. The Danish forward was tasked with playing a hefty number of games since joining the club due to a lack of options in attack.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were Erik ten Hag's primary options to rotate with Hojlund, but the former has now left the club following the expiration of his contract.

De Ligt the Next Target for Man Utd

He wants to move to Old Trafford

Now the signing of Zirkzee is all but secured, United can turn their attention to bringing in a new centre-back. The Red Devils appear to be in the market for another defender, with Raphael Varane leaving the club when his contract expired earlier in the summer.

Italian reporter Romano has confirmed that United are close to agreeing a fee with Bayern Munich for the signing of Matthijs de Ligt. The Manchester outfit want to secure the signatures of both De Ligt and Zirkzee, and talks are progressing for the former.

All statistics per WhoScored