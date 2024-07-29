Highlights Ivan Toney could ease pressure off new United striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Toney's experience in big games could bolster the attacking lineup.

United must act quickly to secure Toney before his contract ends.

Since returning from his ban for betting, Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been hosted with moves to several clubs, including Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea. Yet Manchester United could be another possible destination for the England man.

While the club already have Rasmus Hojlund, he is still relatively young, with the newly bought Joshua Zirkzee unproven in England and arriving with a large price tag, Toney could provide some much-needed stability for United when it comes to scoring goals. It could be argued that Toney's potential signing could be crucial in allowing Zirkzee to settle in and establish himself. It is also a decision that rests on Sporting Director Dan Ashworth's shoulders.

Easing the Pressure on Young Strikers

Ivan Toney has the experience of playing big games

There's been much talk of building for the future from the ground up at Old Trafford. While that is admirable, Erik ten Hag will be well aware of how his job was hanging in the balance after United finished well off the Champions League places. While they are rebuilding, this will not mean they will not be under scrutiny and expected to challenge for a place in the top four. If they are to do so, they will need goals.

It's been well documented that Hojlund was starved of service last season, yet he did still finish the season as top scorer at United with 16. That said, there's an argument that his further development will be hampered if he's once again expected to carry the expectation of goals alone.

Zirkzee comes highly rated, with his former manager at Bologna going as far to compare him to Ronaldinho. He has undoubted quality, helping his former Italian employers to qualify for the Champions League. However, it is a different prospect playing Manchester United, where excellence isn't aspired to, it's expected and on a regular basis. With Ivan Toney in the ranks it would give the younger attacking players at United the chance to bed themselves in and share the responsibility of scoring goals.

Ivan Toney's 2023-24 Statistics Appearances 17 Goals 4 Assists 2

Ivan Toney Would Bolster the United Attack

The England striker's contract is up in 2025

Much has been said in the last few days about Brentford playing hard ball over Toney, particularly when their newly signed striker Igor Thiago is now facing months on the sidelines after injuring meniscus ligaments in his knee during a pre-season friendly with AFC Wimbledon. Naturally, they don't want to be without a main striker going into the Premier League season.

However, there is no getting away from the fact that Toney is in the last year of his contract at Brentford. If the club want to cash in on him then now is the time. Manchester United Sporting Director Dan Ashworth will be well aware of this and what is expected at the club, when he said:

"We are all clear that last season fell below the required standards in the Premier League and Champions League but, by winning the FA Cup in such impressive fashion, our players and staff showed what they are capable of when everyone pulls together and performs to their potential. Our collective challenge is to reach those levels much more consistently."

Ashworth will know that United will need to act quickly to continue signing their desired players. This has been a problem at Old Trafford in recent year, with the Athletic reporting that while United have often been linked with the best players, the club failed to move quickly when it mattered. Manchester United are at a pivotal moment. While United have money to spend, they really cannot afford to mismanage their recruitment, which is why Ashworth is so important, having been responsible for laying out the way England would play after being appointed by the Football Association - he has the experience to see what factors will benefit the players in the squad.

For Zirkzee, he will be under scrutiny to score on a regular basis. While Ashworth has been brought to Old Trafford to oversee recruitment, he has already spoken on his approach to that. He does not bring in players against the wishes of the club manager, for him, it is all about collaboration. The same can be said for United's front line. Signing Ivan Toney would bolster United's goalscoring and allow Zirkzee the breathing space to flourish.

Dan Ashworth's Notable Signing Player Club Fee Appearances Goals Romelu Lukaku West Brom Loan 38 17 Moises Caicedo Brighton £4m 53 2 Leandro Trossard Brighton £15m 121 25 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton £2.5m 67 13 Alexander Isak Newcastle £63m 67 35

