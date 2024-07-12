Highlights Joshua Zirkzee is set to be Manchester United's first signing of the INEOS era.

It remains unclear if Zirkzee will attend the club's pre-season tour in South Carolina.

Zirkzee's debut could possibly come in the Community Shield when United face Manchester City on August 10.

Manchester United are set to announce Joshua Zirkzee as their first signing of the INEOS era after his impending medical at Old Trafford, though Manchester Evening News’ Samuel Luckhurst has revealed that the extent of the centre-forward’s involvement in pre-season remains unclear.

Rasmus Hojlund’s minor struggles during his maiden campaign enticed Erik ten Hag and Co to enter the summer transfer window with a new centre forward in mind, with Zirkzee set to undergo a medical today ahead of the move being made official.

Zirkzee’s Debut Remains Unknown

Could make first appearance in Community Shield

Despite Zirkzee’s international duties now coming to a premature end thanks to the Netherlands losing 2-1 to England in their Euro 2024 semi-final, Zirkzee will not be available for Manchester United’s first four pre-season matches, per Manchester Evening News.

The report also revealed that it is still unclear whether the former Bayern Munich hotshot, 23, will join his new employers for the second part of their pre-season venture in South Carolina. Luckhurst wrote:

“Zirkzee will not be available to figure in United's first four pre-season matches and it is unclear if he will link up with the squad for the South Carolina leg of their pre-season tour of the United States.”

Should the Dutchman not feature under Ten Hag and Co during the United States-based stint of their off-season preparation, his first outing in the fabled red strip of Manchester United could come in the Community Shield against arch-rivals Manchester City on 10 August.

