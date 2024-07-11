Highlights Zirkzee is set to join Man Utd in coming days after an impressive season at Bologna.

The Dutchman is set to 'fly to Manchester' to seal the deal.

Ugarte remains a target for Man Utd as they aim to strengthen in midfield before the transfer window closes.

Manchester United target and Bologna hotshot Joshua Zirkzee is set to fly to England to finally put pen to paper on a move to Old Trafford, according to Italian publication TuttoMercatoWeb, after a five-year deal was agreed in recent weeks.

Rasmus Hojlund, who was signed last summer for £72 million, was Erik ten Hag’s go-to guy in the solitary striker berth last season and notched a club-best goal tally of 16 with Bruno Fernandes one goal shy of the Dane’s haul.

That said, the former Ajax chief and his entourage, particularly on the back of Anthony Martial’s departure, are looking to strengthen in that department and the 23-year-old emerged as the leading candidate early on in the trading period.

Zirkzee Set to Fly to England

Deal set to be official in the coming days

Close

The imposing, yet elegant, striker enjoyed a fruitful campaign with the Serie A club, notching 12 goals and seven assists in all competitions. A positive return for the youngster, much of his influence comes from the intangible aspects of his game.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Zirkzee’s move to Manchester United is reaching its end with both parties currently in direct contact, hoping to iron out the finer details of the 2001-born ace’s deal in the coming days.

Zirkzee, 23, and the Netherlands crashed out of Euro 2024 at the hands of England in the semi-finals and that in itself has sped up the prospective switch.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein recently reported that Manchester United’s ability to agree personal terms and Zirkzee’s sizeable agent commission meant that a deal has progressed quickly. The journalist suggested that the 13-time Premier League champions are ‘working to finalise’ the deal.

Zirkzee vs Hojlund - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Zirkzee Hojlund Minutes 2,772 2,172 Goals 11 10 Assists 4 2 Shots per game 2.5 1.3 Aerials won per game 0.9 0.8 Key passes per game 1.3 0.9 Dribbles per game 1.5 0.6 Overall rating 7.03 6.70

Writing in his Daily Briefing, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano revealed that the former Bayern Munich youth prospect’s move to England is all ‘going to plan’ and the intricacies of his contract is the only business remaining.

AC Milan were previously interested in the youngster’s signature in the embryonic stages of the summer transfer window but the Serie A club’s interest was shelved recently. Now, the reports have suggested that Zirkzee’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, is now working tirelessly to seal a deal for his client.

Man Utd Move Closer to Ugarte Agreement

Midfielder ‘open’ to Old Trafford move

Close

Not only are Manchester United looking to strengthen in the centre forward department, but with the inevitable departure of Casemiro on the horizon, the Red Devils are keen to find a replacement for the Brazilian before the summer transfer window closes for business.

Paris Saint-Germain outcast Manuel Ugarte has been earmarked as the priority target. FootMercato journalist Santi Aouna has suggested that a move for the Uruguay international is progressing positively, with a move coming ever so closer to materialising.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the 2022/23 Champions League group stage, Ugarte completed the most tackles and interceptions combined (34), including 12 tackles in a 3–0 away win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The defensive-minded midfielder’s maiden season in the French capital didn’t go to plan after signing from Sporting CP last summer. Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery and the like are ahead of the 23-year-old in the PSG pecking order, but he would put together a compelling case to demand a starting berth at Old Trafford.

All statistics per WhoScored