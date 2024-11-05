Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee was recently called out for being overweight when he moved to Old Trafford, and talkSPORT presenter Ally McCoist has reacted to the report, suggesting that it's 'bang out of order' if true.

Zirkzee has endured an inconsistent time since making the move to England, struggling to score and receiving criticism for his performances. Reports have now claimed that Zirkzee arrived at United overweight, and Erik ten Hag, who was manager at the time of his signing, didn't want the Dutch striker.

Reacting to the report, talkSPORT presenter McCoist has claimed that if true, it's 'bang out of order' that Zirkzee arrived at the club in a poor condition...

"Well, I get it. I don't know enough about it. I don't know what his weight is, I don't know what his weight should be, but if he's a stone overweight, I've got to say it's bang out of order. I would suggest that's maybe exaggerating a little bit. I don't think he's going to turn up a stone overweight with a big transfer fee going to a big club. I would be staggered, if that was the case. One or two pounds perhaps, that he thinks he could lose in the first couple of weeks of training or so, but Jeff, a stone overweight today?"

Zirkzee, who moved to United for a fee of £36.5m from Bologna during the summer transfer window, has been forced to get used to playing a bit-part role at Old Trafford. Competing with Hojlund, Zirkzee isn't the first-choice option in attack for the Red Devils and he's struggled to showcase his ability when given an opportunity.

The 23-year-old has played 10 times in the Premier League so far, making four starts, but the former Bologna man has scored just once while providing a singular assist. Under ten Hag, United have struggled to produce in attack, so he's certainly not fully to blame for his lack of production since arriving.

Under Ruben Amorim, who is set to join United later this month, Zirkzee will be hoping to be given more chances to impress in attack.