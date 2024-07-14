Highlights Manchester United confirm the signing of Joshua Zirkzee.

The Dutch striker will sign on a long-term deal.

The deal moved fast after the Netherlands were knocked out of Euro 2024.

Manchester United have now officially announced the signing of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee as Erik ten Hag bolsters his forward line ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

Despite bringing in Rasmus Hojlund last summer, the Red Devils have now pressed ahead to bring in an additional centre-forward. Hojlund was tasked with playing a significant number of games last term due to a lack of cover, so Zirkzee can come in to provide competition in attack.

Anthony Martial was utilised as a backup option for United last season, but the French striker struggled to stay fit. The former Monaco man has now left the club after his contract expired, so it's no surprise that signing a centre-forward was a priority at Old Trafford.

Red Devils Officially Confirm Zirkzee Arrival

He joins on a long-term deal

Manchester United have now officially confirmed that Zirkzee has joined the club on a long-term deal. Speaking on his new addition, sporting director Dan Ashworth told the club's website:

"Securing a forward to enhance our already strong group of attacking players was a key aim for this summer. We are delighted that we’ve managed to sign a player of Joshua’s calibre this early in the transfer window. "Joshua is an outstanding talent who is ready to make an impact for Manchester United. His ability and desire to grow into a world-class player means that he will be a great addition to the squad that we are building for the exciting season ahead and beyond. "Having already achieved a significant amount in his career, we will provide Joshua with the perfect platform to reach the next level under the guidance and support of Erik ten Hag and the coaching staff. We look forward to seeing Joshua thrive at Old Trafford over the coming years."

Joshua Zirkzee Stats vs Positional Peers Metric Output per 90 Percentile Non-Penalty Goals 0.29 35% Shot-Creating Actions 3.16 79% Passes Attempted 29.91 84% Progressive Passes 2.81 83% Successful Take-Ons 1.70 89% Touches 44.82 90%

With Zirkzee having a £34m release clause in his Bologna contract, it was looking like a straightforward deal for the Manchester club. Considering his potential and the impact he's already made on the game, it's a relatively cheap fee in the modern era. The deal appeared to suffer some complications due to his agent, Kia Joorabchian, reportedly demanding a fee in the region of £8.45m to broker a deal.

Zirkzee has now signed on the dotted line and is officially a United player, so any issues have clearly been ironed out. It remains to be seen how the Netherlands international will be utilised and whether Ten Hag will look to play him and Hojlund together in attack, but it's an exciting signing nonetheless.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United haven't had a season where someone has scored 20+ goals in the Premier League since Robin van Persie's 20-goal haul back in 2012-13.

Zirkzee Excited With Old Trafford Move

United now have quality options in attack

Speaking on his recent move to the Premier League, Zirkzee has shared his excitement to be joining a club the size of United. He said:

"Having had discussions with the manager and the leaders of the club I know how exciting the future is going to be here and I cannot wait to play my part in achieving success for Manchester United. "I am a player who has always dedicated everything to winning; I’m ready for this next challenge, to go to another level in my career and win more trophies. "It is a privilege to join such an iconic club. I have to take a short break now after being with the national team, but I’ll be coming back ready to make an impact straight away."

It's certainly an exciting challenge for Zirkzee, who has flourished in Serie A with Bologna. The striker hasn't been a regular for his country just yet, but moving to United could help boost his chance of impressing Ronald Koeman.

United supporters will be excited to see two young, hungry options battling for a place in attack, and it's going to be interesting to see how Ten Hag manages the young duo next season.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBref