Highlights Joshua Zirkzee is set to become Man United's first summer signing.

The 23-year-old is coming off a stellar season in Italy, leading Bologna to fifth in Serie A.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United are still deciding on how to structure the deal.

Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee is expected to become Manchester United’s first signing of the summer, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils’ deal to sign the 23-year-old striker is ‘just a matter of time’, according to Romano, as United are yet to decide on the structure of the deal with Bologna.

The Italian transfer expert suggests United can either trigger Zirkzee’s £34m release clause or negotiate with the Serie A outfit over a different deal, with better payment terms.

Zirkzee has emerged as a top target for the Premier League giants after his stellar season in Italy. The Netherlands international led Bologna to a top-five finish and Champions League qualification for the first time in the club’s history.

The promising centre-forward is set to depart Serie A after two seasons. In 2022, he left Bayern Munich on a permanent deal to join Bologna but struggled for playing time in his first year, racking up just 811 minutes of league football.

His second season was quite the opposite – Zirkzee emerged as a key player for Thiago Motta’s side, scoring 11 goals and registering five assists in 34 league appearances.

INEOS to Make Their First Signing

New era for Manchester United begins

Romano, speaking exclusively to GMS, has revealed that Zirkzee is expected to become the first signing for INEOS in a new era for Manchester United:

“[Man Utd are] just waiting to decide whether they will trigger the 40 million euros release clause to be paid in one solution, or if they can negotiate with Bologna for a different kind of structure of the deal, to have better payment terms. “But it's just a matter of time, and then Joshua Zirkzee is expected to become the first signing of the INEOS era.”

Zirkzee, set to link up with Rasmus Hojlund up front, will offer a different style of play for Erik ten Hag’s side at Old Trafford.

Often compared to the likes of Olivier Giroud and Harry Kane, the 23-year-old has a strong aerial presence and an eye for goals.

United’s top scorer in his debut Premier League season, Hojlund was barely offered any support off the bench last season as Anthony Martial dealt with injuries and has now left the club, following his contract expiry.

Zirkzee, who is set to become Man United’s first summer signing, could soon be followed to Old Trafford by Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Joshua Zirkzee's Bologna Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Serie A 34 11 5 253 Italy Cup 3 1 2 168

Branthwaite ‘Keen’ to Join Man Utd

The Red Devils’ latest bid was snubbed

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is keen to join Manchester United, but he is unlikely to force a move out of Goodison Park this summer, journalist Dean Jones has revealed.

A long-term target for United, the 22-year-old is coming off a promising season for Everton, helping the club avoid relegation despite multiple points deductions.

Jones suggests Man United are ‘extremely eager’ to get a deal for Branthwaite over the line this summer, but Everton’s £70m valuation of the defender is still considered too significant for the Red Devils, who saw their latest offer of around £50m rejected this month.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-07-24.