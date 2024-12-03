Joshua Zirkzee was back in the starting line-up and back among the goals during Manchester United's 4-0 victory over Everton on Sunday. The Dutchman was given an opportunity to impress new manager Ruben Amorim and most certainly obliged, profiting from some good work by Amad Diallo to end his 17-game barren run without scoring.

His double saw the return of his trademark 'gun-slinger' celebration, something he had not been able to use since netting on his debut for the club in August. It has now been revealed that an Academy Award-winning movie and an iconic Serie A striker each played a part in inspiring the 23-year-old's celebration.

Per The Sun, Zirkzee revealed that the decision to shoot an imaginary machine gun after netting was originally inspired by the film Django Unchained, starring the likes of Jamie Foxx and Leonardo DiCaprio. The forward explained the exact moment in the movie that his celebration is in reference to, stating:

"I started off with something else. But I got it from the film Django Unchained. There's a point where he (Christoph Waltz) teaches Django (Jamie Foxx) to shoot."

However, there's also a footballing reason behind the celebration, as the £105,000-per-week man revealed it pays homage to Fiorentina and Roma great Gabriel Batistuta. The Argentine was famed for using a similar move after scoring, and the former Bologna star has admitted to idolising the one-time Serie A winner.

"He is a great role model, and I think it’s a great way to celebrate," Zirkzee said. "When there is a lot of emotion, I think it’s a great way to celebrate."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zirkzee has a record of 13 goals and seven assists from 57 Serie A appearances.

Ironically, the Dutchman found himself in the firing line back in November 2023 when he used the celebration against Fiorentina after scoring from the penalty spot. Fiorentina fans saw it as disrespectful to mimic Batistuta after scoring - especially at the stadium where the legendary striker spent the majority of his career. Thiago Motta, who was the head coach at Bologna at the time, came out and apologised on the forward's behalf, claiming that he didn't mean to upset anyone.

“Joshua is a respectful lad, he didn’t mean to trigger anyone. He apologised to his colleagues on the pitch,” Motta said during post-match press conference.

The former Bayern Munich youngster will not be spending too much time looking back, however. He's struggled throughout much of the start of his Manchester United career and his heroics against Everton came after being berated by his new boss. He will be hoping to retain his place in the starting XI on Wednesday as the Red Devils take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 03/12/2024.