Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee is being monitored by Juventus, among other Italian sides, ahead of a January move, according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his GIVEMESPORT column.

Zirkzee arrived at Old Trafford during the summer transfer window, but he's struggled to set the world alight for his new club. The Dutch forward has been competing with Rasmus Hojlund for a starting place, but he's failed to nail down the striker role for United.

The Red Devils paid around £37m to secure his signature, but he's not proven to be value for money so far. The former Bologna attacker was signed under previous manager Erik ten Hag and has struggled to get a run of games together since Ruben Amorim has come through the door.

Juventus Monitoring Man Utd's Zirkzee

United not entertaining talks yet

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT column, Italian reporter Romano has confirmed that Juventus are closely monitoring Zirkzee's situation at Old Trafford. Other Italian clubs are also keeping a close eye on Zirkzee at United, with his former manager Thiago Motta, now with Juventus, clearly still a big fan of the striker.

As it stands, Romano has suggested that United are not entertaining talks with any club for Zirkzee, but their stance could change over the next few weeks. Juventus consider Zirkzee as the 'ideal target' for their project, so it will be interesting to see whether they step up their interest in the coming weeks.

In the Premier League this season, Zirkzee, described as 'elite' by football analyst Ben Mattinson, has managed just six starts, while Hojlund has been given nine. It's becoming a bit of a problem position for Amorim as he appears to be unsure who his main option is through the middle of attack.

Offloading Zirkzee could allow them to dip into the market for a top-level striker, but United will likely want to at least make their money back on Zirkzee for financial reasons. After United forked out £37m earlier this year, it could be difficult for the Red Devils to make a profit on him considering his lack of production since arriving in England.

